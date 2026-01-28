Liva Healthcare and NUPO Announces Partnership with ON LiMiT Research Project - One of the world’s largest type 2 diabetes remission studies.

Liva Healthcare and NUPO Support Groundbreaking Diabetes Research in Denmark with cutting-edge Digital Technology and clinically formulated diet programme.

Combining rigorous clinical research with cutting-edge digital tools can help unlock new insights into how lifestyle influences diabetes remission.” — Professor Søren Gregersen, Principal Investigator of the ON LiMiT project

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liva Healthcare, a global leader in digital behaviour change solutions for cardiometabolic health, and NUPO, a provider of clinically formulated diet solutions supporting the study’s dietary intervention, today announced a partnership with the ON LiMiT research project – a large-scale national study investigating lifestyle-driven remission of type 2 diabetes. Under this collaboration, Liva will develop and deliver its technology platform and leverage insights from its work on NHS England Type 2 diabetes remission programmes with NUPO to support participant engagement, behaviour tracking, and long-term lifestyle improvement.ON LiMiT (Optimal Non-pharmacological Lifestyle Modifications in people with Type 2 diabetes) is a large Danish intervention study investigating the maintenance of remission of type 2 diabetes through weight loss, diet, and exercise. The project runs from 2025 to 2030 and will be conducted near the study sites in Aarhus, Odense, and Copenhagen. The project brings together leading Danish research institutions including the Steno Diabetes Center Aarhus, Aarhus University, Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen, Steno Diabetes Center Odense, Bispebjerg Hospital as well as The Department of Nutrition, Sports and Exercise and the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research at the University of Copenhagen.The project will be one of the world’s largest remission studies including diet and exercise, involving 1,500 participants and funded with over DKK 100 million by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. It will explore combinations of dietary strategies and physical activity regimens to identify which behaviour modifications most effectively support maintenance of diabetes remission and long-term health outcomes.Under the partnership, Liva’s technology will be adapted to support participant interactions, including digital coaching, behaviour tracking, and adaptive insights that help individuals personalise their lifestyle actions while NUPO will deliver an intervention for the first 12 weeks of the program to support a metabolic improvement and reset as well as a effective weight loss, which will trigger the remission for most Type-2 patients. Both Liva’s and NUPO’s experience working with NHS diabetes remission initiatives brings valuable real-world digital best practice to this research collaboration.“Liva Healthcare is proud to support ON LiMiT with advanced digital tools and the learnings from successful type 2 diabetes remission programmes,” said Martin Møller Paarse, CEO at Liva Healthcare. “This partnership aligns with our mission to empower sustainable, effective lifestyle change at scale. Together with Denmark’s research leaders, we are committed to advancing evidence-based solutions that improve health outcomes for individuals with type 2 diabetes.”“We are proud to have been selected as the dietary intervention partner in ON LiMiT,” said Peter Wedelheim, CEO of NUPO. “Type 2 diabetes remission does not start with technology or medication – it starts with a decisive metabolic reset. In this study, NUPO delivers a structured, clinically validated dietary intervention that creates the physiological conditions for remission in the critical first phase. Combined with Liva’s digital support and Denmark’s leading research institutions, ON LiMiT has the potential to redefine how lifestyle-driven remission is achieved and sustained at scale.”Professor Søren Gregersen, Steno Diabetes Center Aarhus and Principal Investigator of the ON LiMiT project, added: “Combining rigorous clinical research with cutting-edge digital tools can help unlock new insights into how lifestyle influences diabetes remission. Digital platforms like Liva’s enable us to capture rich behavioural data and sustain participant engagement over extended periods.”Bettina Ewers, PhD, Clinical Researcher and Lead of the dietary interventions in ON LiMiT said: “Research and clinical practice shows that structured use of very low-calorie diets can be a powerful catalyst for weight loss and metabolic improvements. By using diet formulas such as NUPO in ON LiMiT, we build on this knowledge while creating a clear and manageable starting point that supports both remission of type 2 diabetes and participant motivation.”About Liva HealthcareLiva Healthcare provides digital behaviour change solutions that help health systems and partners deliver personalised, scalable support for people with chronic and cardiometabolic conditions. With deep expertise in diabetes remission programmes and population health interventions, Liva’s platform supports long-term behaviour change through connected coaching, data insights and clinical integration.To learn more, visit www.livahealthcare.com About NUPONUPO specialises in clinically validated formula Diet solutions and has more than 40 years of experience supporting structured dietary interventions and collaboration with healthcare professionals and research institutions in over 15 countries.To learn more, visit: www.nupo.dk About ON LiMiTON LiMiT (Optimal Non-pharmacological LifeStyle Modifications in people with Type 2 diabetes) is a national research collaboration exploring whether structured diet and exercise interventions can lead to and sustain remission of type 2 diabetes. The six-year study involves 1,500 participants and is supported by the Novo Nordisk Foundation.To learn more, visit: onlimit.org

