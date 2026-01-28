The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Shortening Production Equipment Market to Hit $2.13B by 2030, TBRC Exclusive Report

Expected to grow to $2.14 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The shortening production equipment market is experiencing notable growth, driven by evolving consumer habits and advancements in food manufacturing technology. As the demand for bakery and foodservice products continues to rise globally, the market is set to expand further. Let’s explore the market size, key growth factors, major players, and regional trends shaping this industry.

Strong Growth Trajectory of the Shortening Production Equipment Market

The shortening production equipment market has seen solid expansion recently and is projected to grow from $1.49 billion in 2025 to $1.61 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This upward trend stems from increasing bakery product demand, heightened industrial food processing, greater automation in production, expansion of commercial kitchens, and rising investments in food machinery. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $2.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. Factors fueling this forecast include the adoption of energy-efficient technologies, rising interest in plant-based shortenings, growing focus on sustainability, the spread of small and medium-sized bakeries, and expanding demand in developing markets. Key trends influencing future growth involve improvements in mixing and heating technologies, advances in automated control systems, innovations in shortening formulations, and enhanced hygiene and safety protocols.

Understanding Shortening Production Equipment and Its Role

Shortening production equipment encompasses specialized machinery designed to process, blend, crystallize, and manufacture shortening from various fats and oils. These systems ensure the desired texture, consistency, and stability of shortening, which is critical for food applications. The equipment aims to boost manufacturing efficiency while maintaining stringent hygiene and safety standards, helping producers deliver high-quality shortening products on a large scale.

Automation’s Increasing Impact on the Shortening Production Equipment Market

One of the main forces driving growth in this market is the rising adoption of automation. Automation involves using advanced machinery, robotics, digital controls, and smart monitoring systems to carry out manufacturing tasks with minimal human input. Food producers are embracing automation to improve productivity and maintain consistent product quality. Shortening production equipment supports this trend by offering automated solutions for melting, blending, hydrogenation, crystallization, and packaging that ensure precise fat processing with built-in hygiene controls. For example, in September 2025, the International Federation of Robotics reported that China had 2,027,000 industrial robots operating in factories in 2024, up from 1,890,000 units the previous year, with new installations increasing by 7%. This surge in automation adoption strongly supports growth in shortening production equipment.

Growing Bakery Product Consumption Driving Market Demand

The rising global consumption of bakery goods such as bread, cakes, pastries, and cookies is another key factor boosting the shortening production equipment market. Bakery products heavily depend on shortening to achieve their texture, consistency, and shelf life. This growing demand is linked to changing lifestyles, urbanization, and higher disposable incomes, which favor convenient and ready-to-eat foods. Production equipment enables manufacturers to produce consistent, stable, and high-quality shortening efficiently, satisfying the needs of large-scale bakery operations. For instance, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported in November 2024 that U.S. exports of consumer-focused baked goods hit a record for the third consecutive year in 2023, increasing by 15% compared to the prior year, with total export value reaching $4.53 billion and volume at 1.53 million metric tons.

Foodservice Industry Expansion Supporting Market Growth

Growth in the foodservice sector is also propelling the shortening production equipment market. This industry includes restaurants, cafes, fast-food chains, and other establishments serving meals away from home. Rising consumer demand for dining out, convenience, and diverse menus has led to increased sales of bakery and fried products, which rely on shortening to maintain texture, stability, and freshness. Shortening production equipment helps manufacturers meet the volume and quality requirements of foodservice providers by enabling efficient, consistent production. According to the USDA in September 2024, food sales at U.S. foodservice outlets reached $1.52 trillion, with full-service restaurants generating $552.7 billion and limited-service venues contributing $550.7 billion, underscoring the sector’s significance in driving equipment demand.

Regional Dynamics in the Shortening Production Equipment Market

In 2025, North America held the largest market share for shortening production equipment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report covers regional markets including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

