Exeter Tech Firm Offers £45,000 in Free Cyber Testing to Strengthen South West SMEs

Nexus engineers providing hands-on infrastructure management to ensure network stability and security for UK clients.

By the time a business notices a vulnerability, attackers may already have identified it. ” — John Brett

EXETER, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexus , a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner in the South West, has announced a new community resilience initiative, offering £30,000 worth of free professional cybersecurity testing to local businesses.Recognising the increased pressure on small and mid-sized organisations (SMEs) in early 2026, the firm is offering 15 businesses free, CREST-accredited external penetration testing during January and February. The initiative aims to help local firms identify critical security "blind spots" before they can be exploited by increasingly automated and AI-assisted cyber attacks.“2026 has already seen a shift in how cyber criminals operate,” says John Brett, Operations Director at Nexus. “Attackers are now using automation to scan the internet for 'open windows' in firewalls and VPNs at machine speed. By the time a business notices a vulnerability, attackers may already have identified it. We want to help 15 local organisations start the year on the front foot by giving them the same level of professional testing usually reserved for enterprise budgets.”Why Professional Testing Matters in 2026As businesses adopt more cloud-integrated services and hybrid working models, the "external perimeter" (the digital front door) has become more complicated. The Nexus campaign focuses on Penetration Testing, a process that simulates real-world attacks to find weaknesses in internet-facing infrastructure.The free offer includes:- Infrastructure Testing: A professional audit of up to 20 external IP addresses.- CREST Accreditation: Testing delivered to the highest international standards of technical competence.- A Clear, Prioritised Report: An executive summary in plain business language with technical findings and severity ratings.Supporting Regional GrowthAs a South West business with a 25-year heritage, Nexus believes that regional economic growth depends on digital resilience. Cyber incidents can lead to significant operational downtime and reputational damage, which often hits SMEs the hardest.The campaign is open to organisations across the UK. Interested businesses are encouraged to apply early, as the 15 available spots are expected to be filled quickly during the January and February window.John Brett adds: “Cyber security is all about confidence, not fear. Knowing exactly where your risks lie allows leadership teams to make informed decisions and protect their staff and customers effectively.”Business owners can check their eligibility and apply for the free testing using this form.Check eligibility for the free CREST-accredited penetration testing initiative.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.