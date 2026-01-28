The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart Outdoor Uplight Market Outlook: Opportunities, Growth Trends, Competition & Forecast to 2030

Expected to grow to $4.41 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The smart uplight outdoor market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by advances in technology and increasing consumer interest in enhancing outdoor spaces. As the demand for smarter, more energy-efficient lighting solutions rises, this market is set to continue its rapid expansion over the coming years. Below, we explore key aspects of this dynamic sector including its size, growth drivers, regional landscape, and emerging trends.

Smart Uplight Outdoor Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for smart uplight outdoor systems has expanded swiftly and is projected to grow from $2.39 billion in 2025 to $2.71 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. This past growth has been fueled by increasing installation of outdoor lighting, heightened interest in energy-saving solutions, the growing use of smart home technology, urban infrastructure development, and a stronger focus on aesthetic outdoor lighting. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $4.41 billion by 2030, maintaining a robust CAGR of 12.9%. Factors supporting this growth include smart city projects, deeper integration with Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, emphasis on sustainable lighting, wider adoption of sensor-based systems, and a surge in consumer spending on outdoor decorative lighting.

What Smart Uplight Outdoor Systems Are and How They Work

Smart uplight outdoor lighting refers to technologically advanced illumination designed to enhance landscapes, architectural elements, and outdoor spaces through intelligent controls. These systems combine sensors, connectivity options, and automation to adjust brightness, color, and scheduling automatically based on environmental factors or user preferences. This innovation not only boosts energy efficiency but also enhances the visual appeal of outdoor areas while allowing remote or programmed control for a more flexible lighting experience.

Energy-Efficient LED Lighting as a Catalyst for Market Growth

One of the main growth drivers in the smart uplight outdoor market is the rising adoption of energy-efficient light-emitting diode (LED) lighting. LED technology delivers brighter illumination with much lower energy consumption and longer lifespan compared to traditional lighting options. Increasing awareness about conserving energy and reducing electricity expenses has led to widespread use of LED lighting. Combining LED with smart technology—such as sensors, timers, and wireless connectivity—enables optimized energy use, remote monitoring, and adaptive lighting that responds to changing conditions.

The Role of LED Sales in Driving Market Expansion

The growth of smart uplight outdoor lighting is further propelled by the impressive sales performance of LED products. For example, in January 2025, Signify Inc., a leading lighting solutions provider based in the Netherlands, reported that LED-based products accounted for 93% of total sales in fiscal year 2024, up significantly from 85% in fiscal year 2023. This upward trend in LED adoption demonstrates the increasing consumer preference for energy-efficient lighting, which directly supports the expansion of the smart uplight outdoor market.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Patterns

In 2025, North America held the largest market share for smart uplight outdoor lighting. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the coming years. The market report covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market trends and regional dynamics.

