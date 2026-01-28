Industry Analysis Report 2026 on Thermal Energy Storage for AI Data Centers: Major Trends, Drivers and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The thermal energy storage sector designed for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers is rapidly evolving, driven by the urgent need to manage the heat generated by increasingly powerful computing systems. This market is gaining significant traction as data centers seek more efficient cooling solutions to support the expanding demands of AI workloads and cloud services. Let’s explore the current market dynamics, growth drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping this specialized industry.

Thermal Energy Storage for AI Data Centers Market Size and Projected Growth

The market for thermal energy storage in AI data centers has experienced swift expansion in recent years. In 2025, its worth is estimated at $1.88 billion, which is expected to rise to $2.24 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. This rise is fueled by the increasing need for efficient cooling infrastructure amid growing AI computational demands, the widespread implementation of chilled water and ice storage technologies, the growth of hyperscale data centers, and a focus on cutting operational cooling expenses. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $4.54 billion by 2030, sustaining a CAGR of 19.3%. Factors contributing to this future growth include broader use of phase change materials and thermal batteries, rising interest in sustainable cooling options, investments in AI-driven energy management systems, and the global expansion of edge and colocation data centers.

Understanding Thermal Energy Storage Technology in AI Data Centers

Thermal energy storage systems capture and retain heat energy to be used later, helping data centers manage the substantial thermal output generated during AI data processing. By maintaining ideal operational temperatures, these systems provide reliable and energy-efficient cooling alternatives that reduce dependency on conventional cooling methods. This technology plays a crucial role in enhancing overall energy efficiency and environmental sustainability within data center operations.

Primary Drivers Behind Market Demand for Thermal Energy Storage in AI Data Centers

A key factor propelling market growth is the rising adoption of AI workloads, which involve compute-intensive tasks such as AI training, inference, and data processing conducted by specialized high-performance servers. Organizations, cloud providers, and hyperscalers are rapidly expanding their AI infrastructure to support capabilities like generative AI and large-model training. Thermal energy storage systems facilitate this adoption by offering efficient cooling solutions that decrease energy costs, support consistent high-performance computing, and improve data center sustainability. For instance, the International Energy Agency (IEA) projected in April 2025 that global data center electricity consumption will more than double from approximately 415 terawatt-hours in 2024 to around 945 terawatt-hours by 2030, largely due to AI-optimized workloads. This surge underlines how AI workload growth is a significant driver for thermal energy storage solutions.

Cloud Computing Trends Contributing to Market Expansion

The growing popularity of cloud computing services is another important factor boosting the thermal energy storage market. Cloud computing delivers scalable computing resources—including servers, storage, and analytics—over the internet, enabling businesses to innovate quickly and adjust capacity based on demand. Thermal energy storage supports cloud operations by providing efficient cooling, reducing energy use, and maintaining optimal conditions for server performance. This enhances the reliability, scalability, and efficiency of cloud-based services. Data from December 2023 by Eurostat showed that 45.2% of enterprises within the European Union had adopted cloud computing services, with uptake highest among large enterprises at 77.6%, followed by medium-sized businesses at 59%, and smaller companies at 41.7%. These adoption rates highlight cloud computing as a vital catalyst behind the increasing demand for thermal energy storage in AI data centers.

Regional Landscape of the Thermal Energy Storage Market for AI Data Centers

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the thermal energy storage market tailored for AI data centers. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis also encompasses other important regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

