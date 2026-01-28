By the numbers: electric, hybrid, and alt-fuel vehicles

Michigan’s transition to clean-powered transportation accelerated again in 2025, with growing numbers of electric vehicles (EV) and continued investments in expanded charging infrastructure and public fleets, including school buses.

Together, these efforts are cutting pollution, improving public health, expanding economic opportunities, and moving the state closer to goals in the MI Healthy Climate Plan: support for up to 2 million EVs by 2030 and a prosperous 100% carbon-neutral Michigan economy by 2050.

EV registrations in Michigan have more than quadrupled in just three years, from about 20,000 in 2022 to more than 85,000 by June 2025. Much of that growth occurred from 2024-25, with registrations jumping by more than 35,000. More than 18,000 plug-in hybrid vehicles are also on Michigan roads, up from about 12,500 in 2022.

And out of 17,000 public school buses that transport more than 800,000 Michigan students a year, nearly 900 across multiple districts are now low- or zero-emission vehicles supported through six years of state and federal investments. Nearly all are electric, with a few powered by propane or clean diesel. Some have yet to enter service. The Michigan Department of Education’s $125 million Clean Bus Energy Grant (CBEG) program has awarded more than $81 million to date. Applications closed in December for a final grant round.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program (CSBP) allocates $5 billion nationwide through fiscal year 2026. Since 2022, the CSBP has awarded Michigan tens of millions of dollars to deploy hundreds of electric buses statewide.

Cleaner school buses offer many benefits, according to the EPA. With no or low emissions compared to diesel engines, they result in cleaner air on buses, in bus loading areas, and in the communities where they operate. Diesel exhaust can impact the environment and human health, especially for children who breathe faster than adults and whose lungs are not yet fully developed. Districts also save money on maintenance and gasoline.

In May 2025, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Director Phil Roos joined officials welcoming 18 electric school buses and 20 chargers to Dearborn Public Schools.

“This is not just an upgrade to a school fleet,” he said. “It’s a bold investment in reliability, cost savings, and the health of our students and drivers.”

Beyond passenger vehicles and school buses, Michigan is electrifying heavy-duty fleets. In late 2024, the state secured $4.4 million in federal funding to deploy 15 all-electric recycling trucks across Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties, along with charging infrastructure. Each truck is expected to eliminate more than 1,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide over its lifetime, while reducing nitrogen oxide pollution and neighborhood noise.

All these EVs require charging infrastructure, and Michigan added 201 EV charging stations through the first two rounds of the Clean Fuel and Charging Infrastructure Program, totaling $1.84 million, at 31 multifamily properties across Michigan – places like apartment complexes where residents often can’t install their own at-home charging.

The state launched the one-time, $30 million CFCI Program in 2024, with at least 40% of funding directed to disadvantaged communities. Additional grant rounds are expected soon with a focus on public charging.