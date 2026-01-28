Minister Firoz Cachalia: 2026 SAPS Service Excellence Awards

Programme Director,

Tonight is a night of celebration. It is a night to recognise the devotion, courage and professionalism that so many of you bring to a job that is among the hardest, most demanding and most necessary in our country. It is a night to honour those who have gone beyond the call of duty to protect life, to uphold the law, and to serve our communities with compassion, passion, integrity and professionalism.

To every nominee and every winner this evening: congratulations. Your service matters. Your sacrifices are highly appreciated. Your families’ sacrifices are highly appreciated. Your commitment serves as an example to all of us as to what is required to make South Africa safe and prosperous. You deserve our gratitude, our respect and our support.

We gather in a time of great expectation. Our people want, indeed deserve, a policing service that is effective, accountable and deeply trusted by the communities you serve. They want to walk the streets and live in their homes without fear. They want their children to travel to school, sports fields and shops free from the threat of violence. They want fairness and their dignity upheld when they interact with those who wear the uniform. They want to establish businesses, SMMEs and earn a living without fear, intimidation and criminal extraction of resources. They need to be able to trust the SAPS.

Trust is not automatic. Trust is earned, day after day, interaction by interaction, call by call. Trust is built when the conduct of every member of the service reflects the values of the Constitution and the highest standards of professionalism of the SAPS.

Tonight I want to speak directly to that point: professional conduct that upholds the dignity of civilians is not optional. It is central to the mission of policing in a democratic society. It is the foundation of public trust. And without that trust, even the best operational plans and the newest technologies will fall short.

Let me be clear: professionalism and dignity are not soft values. They are force multipliers. A police officer who treats every civilian, complainant, witness, or suspect, with fairness will often unlock cooperation that leads to arrests, prosecutions and safer communities.

An officer who listens, explains and treats people respectfully reduces tensions, prevents escalation and strengthens the legitimacy of the South African Police Service in particular and the State more broadly. When officers act with professionalism and dignity, communities are more willing to share intelligence, to work with investigators, and to stand against criminals. When we behave indifferently, rudely, brutally or corruptly we lose cooperation, we lose support and community trust and with it, the effectiveness of policing.

I want to acknowledge that policing is made more complicated by the social realities our officers encounter. We operate in communities beset by poverty, unemployment, substance abuse and inadequate social services. You encounter trauma, anger and desperation. These situations are difficult, and they test our training, our discipline and our compassion. But it is precisely in those difficult moments that professional conduct must shine brightest. It is precisely then that demonstrating fairness and dignity matters most. Our officers, which we honour and celebrate today, live and exemplify this truth.

We have seen inspiring examples of that conduct across the country. I have seen officers calm volatile situations with patient communication; I have seen officers go the extra mile to ensure a victim of gender-based violence receives care and protection; I have seen young constables build relationships in neighbourhoods previously closed to the police, and in doing so prevent conflict before it erupts. I have been highly impressed by police members who refuse to take bribes but arrest and charge those making the offer. These are the acts that transform the reputation of the service from something feared and mistrusted into an organisation to be admired and supported.

These examples should be our consistent norm, not our exception.

At the same time, we must confront the reality that there have been instances where conduct fell far short. Each time that happens, trust is chipped away. Victims suffer, communities are re-traumatised, and the moral authority of the Service is weakened. We cannot accept that. Transparency and accountability are not threats to policing, they are a necessary safeguard and a demonstration of professionalism and service.

Rigorous and fair investigations, clear, transparent disciplinary processes, and meaningful consequences where misconduct is proven are essential to restoring and maintaining public trust.

Our path forward must rest on three pillars:

exceptional training and skills

rigorous accountability and transparency

meaningful community relationships

To the commanders and supervisors in this room: your role is pivotal. Supervision is where policy becomes practice. When you hold yourself and your teams to the highest standards, provide corrective mentorship, and celebrate behaviour in line with our codes of ethics, you multiply that behaviour across the Service. Recognise those who embody our values. Reward ethical behaviour as vigorously as you reward operational success.

To young officers: you are the future of this Service. You bring energy, new skills, and fresh perspectives. But you must also learn the lessons of restraint, humility and respect from those who came before. Carry these lessons forward, and insist that dignity guide your decisions.

The Constitution of our Republic is a guide and a promise, a promise that every person, regardless of status, race or wealth, deserves dignity and equal protection before the law. You are the living instruments of that promise when you enter a community, answer a call, or stand at a crime scene. Upholding dignity is therefore not optional policy, it is constitutional duty.

We are making progress in a positive direction. Over the past years we have introduced new training modules, reforms to investigative processes are underway, and expanded community policing initiatives and partnerships. But we must accelerate and deepen our efforts.

To the communities we serve: we ask for your partnership and patience. We will earn your trust through consistent honourable conduct. And when you see instances of misconduct, we ask you to report them and to engage with investigations so that justice can be done.

To civil society, the judiciary, and oversight bodies: your role is indispensable. Your vigilance and partnership strengthen our democracy. We welcome your scrutiny and your constructive engagement.

To the families of our officers: your support is the quiet backbone of our service. We know the burdens your loved ones carry, and we commit to supporting them with training, wellness services and a culture that honours both duty and dignity.

Finally, to everyone here tonight: you are the custodians of public trust. Each award presented this evening recognises not just a moment of bravery or exceptional service, but a pattern of behaviour that reflects the highest standards of policing. Carry that standard forward. Let your conduct be the example that transforms doubt into confidence, fear into safety, and alienation into partnership.

The work you do matters. The lives you touch matter. The dignity you defend is the dignity of our nation.

Thank you for your service. Congratulations to all our award winners. May you continue to be the example of excellence, courage and dignity that our people deserve.

I thank you.

