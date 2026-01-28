Global Motors & Drives Market to Hit USD 82.79 Bn by 2031 as APAC, Led by China, India, and Indonesia, Drives Growth

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

China’s 168,000 Industrial Robots are Accelerating the Shift to High-Performance Motors

Capacity expansion and modernization are accelerating across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.” — Rachel Turner Senior Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizton Recent Research highlights the transformative growth of the global motors and drives market, fueled by the rise of electric mobility, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing automation. Valued at USD 60.10 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 82.79 billion by 2031, the market is being shaped strongly by APAC, which commands a 45% share thanks to rapid EV production, industrial expansion, urbanization, and large-scale infrastructure development. With China, India, and Indonesia leading the way, the region is emerging as the primary engine of global market growth, driving a future where high-performance, energy-efficient motors power both industrial innovation and sustainable development worldwide.

AC Motor Design Is Entering a New Efficiency-Driven Phase

Innovation in AC motor technology is creating strong growth opportunities in the global motors and drives market. Companies are increasingly focused on reducing lifetime operating costs, improving energy efficiency, and meeting stricter IE4 and IE5 efficiency standards. At the same time, the rapid growth of electric vehicles and rising sustainability concerns are changing how motors are designed and selected. As a result, the market is gradually moving away from traditional AC induction motors toward more efficient synchronous motor technologies. Newer solutions such as Synchronous Reluctance Motors and Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors offer higher efficiency, better performance, and lower long-term costs, making them a preferred choice across industrial and mobility applications.

Recent Developments in the Motors & Drives Market

• In June 2025, ABB unifies motor and drive in a streamlined plug-and-play platform in Switzerland. It delivers the benefits of a high-efficiency motor and variable speed drive (VSD) technology in a single, compact, customizable, plug-and-play solution.

• Posco International has inaugurated a new electric vehicle motor core plant in Poland. The company aims to nearly double its global annual output capacity from the current 4 million units to 7.5 million units by 2030.

Predictive Intelligence Is Becoming Central to the Motors & Drives Market

The integration of sensors and edge-AI modules is gaining momentum in the global motors and drives market as companies increasingly prioritize real-time operational efficiency and asset reliability. Rising costs of unplanned downtime, the need to extend equipment life, and growing data volumes are collectively pushing the market away from reactive, schedule-based maintenance models. In response, manufacturers and end users are shifting toward data-driven asset management supported by localized edge-AI processing, which enables faster insights while minimizing latency challenges associated with cloud-dependent systems. As this transition continues, sensor- and edge-AI-enabled motors and drives are becoming central to strategies focused on improving uptime, controlling operating costs, and enhancing overall system performance.

Robots and Automation Drive the Transformation of Manufacturing Operations

Automation and robotics in manufacturing are emerging as key drivers of growth in the global motors and drives market. Increasing e-commerce activity, rising labor costs, and the demand for higher productivity are pushing manufacturers to replace legacy equipment with automated production lines, robots, and guided vehicles. This shift is fueling demand for torque-dense motors, BLDC and permanent magnet motors, advanced drives, and motor control electronics. The adoption of sensors and edge-AI modules further enables precise, efficient, and consistent operations, allowing faster changeovers and stricter tolerances. As industrial automation expands across manufacturing and logistics, the reliance on advanced motors and drives continues to grow, highlighting their central role in driving efficiency, productivity, and operational innovation.

China, India, and Japan Drive APAC’s Leadership in the Global Motors and Drives Market

APAC accounts for the largest share of the global motors and drives market, supported by its extensive manufacturing base and ongoing industrial and infrastructure development across major economies. The region continues to benefit from steady urbanization, rising electricity consumption, and increasing adoption of automation across industries such as manufacturing, HVAC, utilities, and transportation. Countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and several Southeast Asian markets are seeing sustained investments in production capacity and modernization, which is driving consistent demand for motors and drives across a wide range of applications. Together, these factors position APAC as a key contributor to the long-term expansion of the global motors and drives market.

Access Demand Forecast by Segment, here:

The Motors & Drives Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By

• Product Type: AC Motors & Drives and DC Motors & Drives

• AC Product Mix: AC Motors and AC Drives

• AC Motor Voltage Ratings: Low Voltage and Medium Voltage

• DC Product Mix: DC Motors and DC Drives

• DC Motor Voltage Ratings: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, and High Voltage

• End-User: Manufacturing, HVAC & Buildings, Automotive, Construction & Mining, Utilities & Power Generation, and Others

• Sales Channel: Direct Sales and Indirect Sales

• Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

