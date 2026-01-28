Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Hit US$61.8 Bn by 2032 Driven by Rising Demand for Clean Water Solutions

Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market

Asia Pacific will dominate the global market in 2025 with 38%, fueled by stricter water standards, new government policies, and wastewater subsidies

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water & wastewater treatment chemicals market is gaining significant momentum as global concerns over water scarcity, pollution control, and public health intensify. According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global water & wastewater treatment chemicals market size is estimated to reach US$ 43.3 Bn in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, reaching a value of US$ 61.8 Bn by 2032. The market expansion is primarily driven by increasing investments in water infrastructure, stringent environmental regulations, rapid industrialization, and growing demand for safe drinking water. Treatment chemicals play a critical role in ensuring effective purification, disinfection, and recycling of water resources, making them indispensable across municipal and industrial sectors.

Rising Global Demand for Clean and Safe Water

Access to clean water has become a global priority as population growth, urbanization, and climate change put immense pressure on freshwater resources. Municipal bodies are increasingly investing in advanced water treatment facilities to supply safe drinking water and manage wastewater efficiently. Treatment chemicals such as coagulants, disinfectants, and pH stabilizers are essential in removing contaminants, pathogens, and suspended solids. This rising focus on public health protection and water security is significantly boosting demand for water & wastewater treatment chemicals worldwide.

Stringent Environmental Regulations Fueling Market Growth

Governments and environmental agencies across regions have implemented strict regulations to control water pollution and industrial wastewater discharge. Industries are required to treat wastewater before releasing it into natural water bodies, increasing reliance on specialized treatment chemicals. Compliance with environmental norms related to chemical oxygen demand (COD), biological oxygen demand (BOD), and heavy metal removal has made chemical-based water treatment a necessity. This regulatory push continues to be a major growth driver for the market.

Industrial Expansion and Growing Need for Process Water Treatment

Rapid industrialization across sectors such as oil & gas, food & beverages, chemical processing, and healthcare has significantly increased the demand for treated process water. Industries require high-quality water for operations, cooling systems, and boiler feed applications. Corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, and anti-foaming agents are widely used to maintain equipment efficiency and extend operational lifespan. The rising need for sustainable industrial water management solutions is strengthening the adoption of treatment chemicals across manufacturing facilities.

Technological Advancements in Water Treatment Solutions

Continuous technological innovation is transforming water treatment practices. Advanced chemical formulations are now designed to deliver higher efficiency, faster reaction times, and lower environmental impact. Natural and bio-based treatment chemicals are gaining popularity as industries seek greener alternatives to synthetic solutions. Additionally, smart dosing systems and automated monitoring technologies are improving chemical utilization, reducing waste, and optimizing treatment processes. These advancements are enhancing overall treatment performance while supporting sustainability goals.

Market Segmentation

By Chemical Type

Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion & scale inhibitors

Biocides & Disinfectants

pH Adjusters & Stabilizers

Anti-Foaming agents

Chelating agents

Others

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Granules

By Type

Synthetic Chemicals

Natural Chemicals

By End-user

Municipal water and water treatment

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Pulp

Healthcare

Other Industrial Water Treatment

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Municipal Water Treatment as a Key Growth Segment

Municipal water and wastewater treatment remains the largest end-user segment due to increasing urban population and aging water infrastructure. Cities are investing heavily in upgrading treatment plants to meet rising water demand and improve sanitation systems. Coagulants, disinfectants, and pH regulators are extensively used to ensure safe potable water supply and efficient sewage treatment. With global initiatives promoting clean water access and sanitation, municipal demand for treatment chemicals is expected to remain strong over the coming years.

Growing Focus on Sustainable and Natural Treatment Chemicals

Environmental sustainability has become a central theme in water treatment practices. The market is witnessing growing adoption of natural treatment chemicals derived from plant-based or biodegradable sources. These alternatives help reduce chemical residues and minimize ecological impact. Companies are focusing on developing eco-friendly coagulants and disinfectants that meet treatment needs without harming aquatic life. This transition toward green chemistry is opening new opportunities for innovation in the water & wastewater treatment chemicals market.

Regional Insights and Emerging Opportunities

North America and Europe lead the market due to well-established water infrastructure, strict regulatory standards, and high adoption of advanced treatment technologies. East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are experiencing rapid growth driven by industrial expansion, urban development, and increasing investments in water purification systems. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are emerging as promising markets due to rising water scarcity concerns and government-led initiatives to improve water treatment capabilities.

Company Insights

The competitive landscape of the water & wastewater treatment chemicals market is shaped by global players focusing on technological innovation, sustainable formulations, and strategic partnerships. Key companies operating in the market include:

✦ Veolia

✦ SUEZ worldwide

✦ DuPont

✦ Xylem

✦ Kemira

✦ Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

✦ Gradiant Corporation

✦ Trojan Technologies Group ULC

✦ Hydro International Ltd.

✦ ACCIONA

✦ Pentair

✦ Ecolab

✦ BioMicrobics, Inc.

Future Market Outlook

The water & wastewater treatment chemicals market is expected to witness steady expansion through 2032, supported by growing environmental awareness, stricter pollution control policies, and rising industrial water reuse initiatives. Innovations in treatment technologies, coupled with the shift toward natural and sustainable chemical solutions, will further accelerate market development. Companies that invest in research, eco-friendly formulations, and cost-effective treatment solutions are likely to gain a competitive advantage in this evolving industry.

