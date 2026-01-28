Water and Sanitation on risk mitigation measures implemented to reduce impact of Senteeko Dam

A multi-disciplinary team of government officials are on site at the Senteeko Dam, (registered as My Own Dam) following the impact of recent heavy rains which have compromised the safety of the structure. The dam is located outside Barberton in the City of Mbombela Local Municipality.

In line with government’s commitment to the protection of life and livelihoods, the multi-disciplinary team including the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), the Department of Agriculture Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs (DARDLEA) the Provincial Disaster Management team, working with the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA), the Ehlanzeni District Municipality, and local authorities are working jointly around the clock to reduce impact should the dam fail.

A follow-up visit led by DWS’ Head of Specialist Unit: Dam Safety, Mr Wally Ramokopa, supported by engineers and the Appointed Professional Person (APP), confirmed that the risk of the spillway collapse is still high as erosion underneath continues. Emergency interventions are underway to relieve pressure on the dam, while monitoring and technical assessments continue.

The risk mitigation measures are being implemented by the owner of the dam, Shamile Communal Property Association (CPA) together with its APP under the supervision of the DWS.

As part of interventions to further reduce the disaster risk and potential impact, the emergency spillway that was excavated to redirect water out of the dam has been widened to increase the outflow and further reduce the volume of water in the dam.

“Working together with the Irrigation Board and the owners of the dam, we have restricted the flow of water on the spillway by opening another spillway, referred to as the emergency spillway channel. We have now widened that spillway to ensure that water is restricted on the existing spillway and is redirected to come out on the side.

This is the temporary measure that have been put in place. We are still trying to lower the capacity of the dam to reduce the risk even if the dam fails,” stated Mr Ramokopa.

The DWS has also conducted a flood path analysis to identify and assess the areas that may be affected in the event of the dam failure and only farming communities have been identified on the flood path. No densely populated communities were identified in the analysis for at least 30 km, to the bridge at the R40 provincial road. The water flow will have no impact on neighbouring countries like Mozambique and Eswatini.

Meanwhile, the irrigation for Senteeko citrus is also affected due to pumps that have submerged. Irrigation will commence once the water has subsided and the pumps are repaired. Moreover, coordination of disaster preparedness and evacuation readiness for farmers living downstream continues. CoGHSTA, together with local authorities, namely Ehlanzeni District Municipality and the City of Mbombela Local Municipality continue to directly engage the nearby farming communities on flooding implications.

While highly concentrated communities such as New Consort or Low's Creek would not experience any impact as they are approximately twenty-five kilometres away from the dam impact point, CoGHSTA emphasised that all affected stakeholders are being engaged to save lives should the dam fail. Further, consolidation of reports caused by the devastation of the recent rains and flooding are nearing completion.

The multi-disciplinary team continues to monitor the situation closely and is taking all necessary precautions to protect communities. Government urges the affected communities to heed and comply to evacuation warnings as the risk of failure remains at the Senteeko Dam, despite mitigation interventions put in place. The public is also advised to avoid low-water bridges, unnecessary travel and activities near rivers.

