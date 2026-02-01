National Museum of African American Film and Television Launches in New Orleans

A new national cultural institution preserving African American film and television history while creating pathways for future creators.

Preserving African American film and television history is essential to honoring our past and expanding opportunities for future creators.” — Dr. Ken Brumfield, CEO and Co-Founder, NMAAFT

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW ORLEANS, LA — The National Museum of African American Film and Television (NMAAFT) today announced its official launch, marking a major step toward establishing the first national institution solely dedicated to preserving and advancing the contributions of African Americans to film, television, and digital media.Planned as a national cultural destination in New Orleans, NMAAFT will serve as a museum, media archive, and workforce development hub connecting history, education, and the future of storytelling. The museum’s mission is to preserve more than a century of creative achievement while expanding access to careers in media for youth, veterans, and emerging creators.The initiative has received active engagement and encouragement from senior federal stakeholders, including the White House Public Engagement Office, reflecting growing national interest in NMAAFT’s mission and long-term vision as a national cultural institution.“For over 100 years, African American filmmakers, performers, and storytellers have shaped American culture and global media often without proper preservation or recognition,” said Dr. Ken Brumfield, CEO and Co-Founder of NMAAFT. “This museum ensures those stories are honored, protected, and made accessible for generations to come.”"By preserving African American stories and expanding access to opportunities, the museum strengthens the creative ecosystem and ensures these voices continue to shape storytelling for generations to come," said Jeannine Harris Brumfield, Co-Founder and President of NMAAFT. NMAAFT will feature curated exhibitions, film and television archives, educational programming, and public events that explore the cultural, social, and economic impact of African American storytelling. The museum is also developing partnerships with universities, cultural institutions, and industry leaders to support workforce pipelines and creative training initiatives.The launch comes amid growing national conversations around cultural preservation, media equity, and the future of American storytelling. NMAAFT positions New Orleans as a global center for film, television, and cultural heritage, building on the city’s historic role as a creative capital. NMAAFT is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization.More information about the museum’s mission, vision, and upcoming initiatives can be found at www.nmaaft.org Media Contact:National Museum of African American Film and TelevisionEmail: press@nmaaft.orgWebsite: www.nmaaft.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.