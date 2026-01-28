KiwiTech Announces Strategic Investment in Tip&Tips to Support AI-Matched, Real-Time Human Guidance

KiwiTech and Tip&Tips announce a strategic partnership to support AI-matched, real-time human guidance.

Strategic partnership brings Tip&Tips into KiwiTech’s venture ecosystem to build a real-time, AI-matched human guidance platform.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KiwiTech, a global innovation and technology services company, announced a strategic investment in Tip&Tips, a real-time help marketplace that uses AI to connect people with relevant human experts.

The Tip&Tips platform enables live, on-demand interactions between users and experts through video or voice, with a focus on practical, outcome-oriented guidance. The model supports a broad range of everyday and professional use cases while maintaining a simple, friction-light experience for both users and experts.

The investment deepens KiwiTech’s partnership with Tip&Tips and brings the company into KiwiTech’s portfolio of strategically backed startups. Through the collaboration, KiwiTech will work closely with Tip&Tips to support the build of its real-time, AI-matched human guidance platform with in-app live video and voice interactions.

“Tip&Tips connects people to the right expert in minutes through AI matching and live, one-to-one guidance, so problems get explained and solved,” said Fazil Hasanov, Founder & CEO of Tip&Tips. “With KiwiTech, we’re building a real-time human knowledge marketplace that makes expertise accessible exactly when it’s needed.”

“Tip&Tips tackles a simple but widespread problem: getting the right help when it actually matters,” said Mohsin Syed, President & Chief Startup Officer of KiwiTech. “We are partnering with the team based on conviction in the vision and the opportunity to build outcome-focused help that feels human, timely, and scalable.”

This partnership brings Tip&Tips into KiwiTech’s venture and innovation ecosystem, where the firm supports founders beyond capital.

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech is the innovation partner of choice for startups, SMBs, and enterprises worldwide. We combine our strength in established and emerging technologies with our specialized skills across 20+ industries to help our clients unlock new opportunities and secure a sustainable competitive edge.

About Tip&Tips

Tip&Tips is an AI-matched, real-time human knowledge marketplace that connects users to the right expert in minutes. The platform provides live, one-to-one guidance via voice or video so people can solve problems faster with clear, outcome-focused help.

