Chelated Minerals Market Value to Reach US$11.6 Bn by 2033 Driven by Rising Nutrition Demand

The chelated minerals market is set to grow steadily, rising from US$7.4 Billion in 2026 to US$11.6 Billion by 2033 at a 6.7% CAGR

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chelated minerals market is positioned for strong and sustained growth over the forecast period, supported by rising demand from the animal nutrition, dietary supplements, and pharmaceutical industries. In 2026, the global chelated minerals market size was valued at US$ 7.4 billion, and it is projected to reach US$ 11.6 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% between 2026 and 2033.

Chelated minerals are minerals bound to organic molecules such as amino acids or proteins, enabling enhanced absorption and bioavailability compared to inorganic mineral forms. This improved efficiency has positioned chelated minerals as a preferred choice in applications where nutrient uptake, performance, and health outcomes are critical. The growing emphasis on precision nutrition, coupled with increasing awareness of mineral deficiencies in both humans and animals, is significantly contributing to market expansion.

Key Drivers Fueling Market Growth

One of the primary drivers of the global chelated minerals market is the rapid growth of the animal feed industry, particularly in poultry, swine, ruminant, and aquaculture production. Chelated minerals offer superior absorption rates, leading to improved animal health, growth performance, reproductive efficiency, and immune response. These benefits are driving widespread adoption among commercial feed manufacturers seeking to optimize feed efficiency while reducing mineral excretion and environmental impact.

In human nutrition, the increasing consumption of dietary supplements and fortified foods is significantly boosting demand for chelated minerals. Rising health awareness, aging populations, and growing interest in preventive healthcare are encouraging consumers to seek products with higher bioavailability and proven efficacy. Chelated forms of minerals such as zinc, iron, magnesium, and calcium are increasingly incorporated into supplements due to their reduced gastrointestinal side effects and improved absorption.

Segmentation Analysis

By Chelating Agent

• Amino Acid

• Proteinate

• Polysaccharide

• Organic Acid

• Synthetic

By Mineral Source

• Calcium

• Copper

• Zinc

• Iron

• Magnesium

• Chromium

• Other Chelated Minerals

By End Use Industry

• Animal Feed

• Dietary Supplements / Human Nutrition

• Pharmaceuticals

• Functional Food & Beverages

• Agriculture / Fertilizers

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

Regional Insights

Leading Regional Markets

Geographically, North America holds a significant share of the global chelated minerals market, supported by advanced livestock production systems, a mature dietary supplements industry, and strong regulatory oversight ensuring product quality and safety. The United States, in particular, benefits from high consumer awareness, robust research capabilities, and widespread adoption of premium nutrition solutions across animal and human health sectors.

Europe represents another major market, driven by stringent environmental and feed safety regulations that encourage the use of highly bioavailable mineral sources. European livestock producers are increasingly adopting chelated minerals to comply with emission reduction targets and improve sustainability outcomes. Additionally, the region’s well-established pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries contribute to consistent demand growth.

Unique Features and Innovations in the Market

The global chelated minerals market is increasingly defined by innovation, precision, and sustainability. Modern chelation technologies focus on optimizing mineral-ligand bonding to ensure stability across a wide range of pH conditions and processing environments. These advancements result in improved mineral absorption and reduced interaction with other dietary components, enhancing overall nutritional efficacy.

Digital technologies are also playing a growing role in market evolution. Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to optimize formulation design and predict bioavailability outcomes, enabling manufacturers to develop more targeted and efficient mineral solutions. Internet of Things (IoT) technologies support quality control and traceability across production and supply chains, while advanced data analytics improve demand forecasting and inventory management. In some advanced facilities, 5G-enabled automation is enhancing manufacturing precision and operational efficiency.

Market Highlights

The adoption of chelated minerals is being driven by a combination of performance benefits, regulatory compliance, and long-term cost efficiency. For animal producers, improved mineral absorption translates into better growth rates, enhanced immunity, and reduced veterinary costs. In human nutrition, chelated minerals offer superior tolerability and effectiveness, supporting better health outcomes and higher consumer satisfaction.

Regulatory frameworks play a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics. Environmental regulations aimed at reducing heavy metal accumulation and nutrient runoff are encouraging the replacement of inorganic minerals with chelated alternatives. At the same time, food and pharmaceutical regulations emphasizing safety, efficacy, and labeling transparency are reinforcing demand for high-quality, well-documented mineral sources.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

• Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

• BASF SE

• Cargill, Inc.

• Alltech, Inc.

• Kemin Industries, Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Nutreco N.V.

• China National Bluestar / Bluestar Adisseo

• Zinpro Corporation

• Novus International, Inc.

• Balchem Corporation

• Phibro Animal Health Corp.

• Orffa International

• Tanke Biosciences / Tanke International Group

• Glanbia PLC

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

Looking ahead, the global chelated minerals market is expected to benefit from strong underlying demand fundamentals and continuous innovation. The growing focus on precision nutrition, both in animal and human health, will create new opportunities for advanced chelated mineral formulations. Expanding applications in aquaculture, companion animal nutrition, and clinical supplementation are expected to further diversify revenue streams.

Evolving regulatory standards related to environmental protection, food safety, and nutritional labeling will continue to influence market dynamics, favoring high-quality and bioavailable mineral sources. At the same time, technological advancements in chelation chemistry, digital manufacturing, and supply chain management will enhance efficiency and scalability.

