Switch-IO and Raise Announce Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Financial Visibility for Growing Companies

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Switch-IO , an AI-powered financial planning and analysis (FP&A) platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Raise , a financial services company supporting growing businesses in Israel. Under the partnership, Raise will introduce the Switch-IO platform and its capabilities to Raise’s customers, enhancing Raise’s offering with real-time visibility into critical business and financial KPIs.Through this collaboration, Raise customers will gain access to Switch-IO’s FP&A platform, enabling them to monitor financial performance, track key business metrics, and plan ahead using a unified, forward-looking financial view. The partnership is designed to support finance leaders and founders with timely insights that improve decision-making and financial control.“Effective growth today depends on instant access to trusted financial data,” said Danielle Hefetz-Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Switch-IO. “Our partnership with Raise is a natural step that broadens access to Switch-IO’s platform, empowering more companies with real-time financial visibility and disciplined planning they need as part of their ongoing, day-to-day operations and as a foundation for sustainable growth.”By incorporating Switch-IO into its customer offering, Raise is extending its support beyond traditional financial services, providing customers with tools that connect financial data, KPIs, and forecasts into a single, actionable platform.“Our goal at Raise is to give our customers the tools they need to understand their business clearly and make informed decisions,” said Ortal Halperin Eilon, Co-Founder of Raise. “Partnering with Switch-IO allows us to offer advanced financial visibility and KPI tracking in real time, strengthening the value we deliver to our customers as they grow.”The partnership reflects a broader trend among financial service providers and technology platforms to combine expertise and technology in order to deliver integrated, data-driven solutions for modern businesses.________________________________________About Switch-IOSwitch-IO is an AI-powered financial planning and analysis platform built for modern finance teams. The platform connects to financial and operational systems to deliver real-time insights, advanced forecasting, and flexible scenario modeling. Switch-IO enables CFOs and finance leaders to plan ahead with confidence and clarity.For more information, visit https://www.switch-io.com ________________________________________About RaiseRaise is a financial services company supporting growing businesses with tailored financial solutions. Raise works closely with its customers to help them gain control, visibility, and confidence in managing their financial operations.For more information, visit https://raise-finance.co.il ________________________________________Media ContactSwitch-IOEmail: contact@switch-io.comWebsite: https://www.switch-io.com

