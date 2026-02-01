Houzeo Ranks the 10 Best Places to Live in California in 2026

These rankings are based on affordability, livability, and career opportunities to help homebuyers make informed decisions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, announced the launch of its new “Best Places to Live” landing pages. The rankings highlight the top 10 California cities based on housing affordability, income alignment, and economic strength. This helps homebuyers make more informed decisions about locations.Houzeo’s Best Places rankings are built on a solid, data-driven foundation. Instead of relying on subjective livability scores, Houzeo analyzes cities using reliable economic and housing datasets. This includes employment figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, cost-of-living data from C2ER, and median home prices, average rent, and income statistics from Houzeo’s own housing data and the U.S. Census Bureau.When considering the best places to live in California , Palo Alto stands out as a top choice due to its top-tier schools, booming tech industry, and overall livability. With a median home price of $3.5M and a median rent of $2,800, this city offers a perfect balance of suburban charm and access to urban amenities, making it a great place for families, young professionals, and retirees alike.Other high-ranking cities, such as Irvine, are priced at $1.6M, Santa Barbara at $1.9M, and San Francisco at $1.4M in median home prices. These cities have secured top positions in the rankings, offering a mix of luxury living and access to vibrant cultural, educational, and employment opportunities.The rankings are grounded in extensive research focused on affordability, job markets, schools, and lifestyle amenities. This data-driven list helps buyers choose the best city in California for their needs in 2026. The rankings also highlight the top areas for families, young professionals, and retirees seeking the best living experiences.Families will appreciate cities like Folsom, San Jose, and San Diego for their excellent schools and family-friendly amenities. Young professionals will find exciting opportunities and vibrant urban life in cities like Redding, Oxnard, and Merced. For retirees, Oceanside, Torrance, and Vacaville offer a coastal retreat with access to beaches, outdoor activities, and a slower pace of life.Oceanside, CA, ranks as one of the best places to live in California, offering residents a high quality of life, excellent educational opportunities, and a thriving economy. Homes for sale in Oceanside CA offer a median price of $880K, with options ranging from modern condos to spacious single-family homes.Merced, CA, offers affordable housing options with a median home price of $400K, making it a great choice for first-time homebuyers and families seeking value. Homes for sale in Merced CA offer everything from cozy single-family homes to larger properties. The city’s affordability, coupled with its proximity to nature and California’s Central Valley, makes it an ideal location for those seeking peace without sacrificing convenience.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the homebuying journey. Buyers can browse homes, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers, all on one platform. Houzeo’s ultimate goal is to help buyers not just find the perfect home, but the right place to live without any hassle.

