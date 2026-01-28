40-Year-Old Expert Cleaning Services Kalamazoo, MI, Welcomes New Board Members

New Board Members Cleaning Services in Kalamazoo Expert Cleaning Services Team Expert Cleaning Services

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expert Cleaning Services , a well-established commercial and residential cleaning company serving Southwest Michigan for more than four decades, has announced a significant leadership transition with the appointment of two new board members, effective January 1, 2026. The change represents a milestone moment in the company’s history, as ownership and operational leadership formally transition to the Seelbinder family.The appointment of new board members outlines the updated leadership structure and highlights how the company’s long-standing values, including its Christian foundation, will continue to guide Expert Cleaning Services through its next phase of growth and service.A Milestone in a 40-Year HistoryFounded more than 40 years ago, Expert Cleaning Services has built a strong reputation in Kalamazoo and surrounding communities for dependable cleaning solutions, operational consistency, and long-term client relationships. Over the decades, the company has adapted to changing industry standards, evolving customer needs, and advances in cleaning technologies, while maintaining a commitment to professionalism and ethical business practices.The appointment of new board members marks one of the most significant governance changes in the company’s history. As of January 1, 2026, brothers Harley Seelbinder and Tucker Seelbinder will officially join the board, solidifying the transition to family ownership and management. With this change, Expert Cleaning Services will be fully owned and operated by the Seelbinder family.Company representatives stated that the move reflects both continuity and intentional succession planning, ensuring that the organization remains stable, values-driven, and strategically positioned for long-term sustainability.About New Board MembersHarley Seelbinder and Tucker Seelbinder will resume their roles as board members at the start of 2026. Both individuals have been involved with the organization in operational and strategic capacities, bringing complementary skill sets to the leadership team.Under the updated organizational structure:• Harley Seelbinder will serve as Head of Systems, overseeing internal processes, operational efficiency, quality assurance frameworks, and long-term infrastructure planning.• Tucker Seelbinder will serve as Head of Sales, focusing on client relationships, business development, market expansion, and service alignment with customer needs.The company has indicated that this division of responsibilities is designed to strengthen internal operations while maintaining consistent external engagement with clients and partners. The leadership model reflects a balance between systems-driven management and relationship-focused growth.Governance and Strategic ContinuityExpert Cleaning Services emphasized that the board expansion does not signal a departure from the company’s established direction, but rather a reinforcement of its long-term vision. The existing governance framework will remain intact, with added capacity for strategic planning, accountability, and cross-functional collaboration.Industry observers note that family-owned service companies often benefit from clearly defined leadership roles and succession planning, particularly in sectors where trust, reliability, and long-term relationships are critical. The Seelbinder family’s assumption of full ownership is intended to provide clarity in decision-making and continuity in company culture.According to internal statements, the board will continue to prioritize regulatory compliance, workforce development, client satisfaction, and responsible financial stewardship. The company also plans to maintain its emphasis on training, safety protocols, and consistent service delivery standards.Commitment to Christian Values and ServiceAs part of the announcement, Expert Cleaning Services reaffirmed its identity as a Christian company and its intention to continue operating according to faith-based principles. Company leadership stated that its approach to business is grounded in the belief of serving others with integrity, humility, and respect.The company’s leadership noted that its service philosophy is inspired by the example of Jesus’ servant leadership, emphasizing care for people, ethical conduct, and responsibility toward employees, clients, and the broader community. This value system has informed internal policies, leadership decisions, and client interactions over the years.Expert Cleaning Services' leadership also acknowledged that clearly articulating its faith-based foundation is an intentional step as the company moves forward. They indicated that this transparency is expected to resonate with clients and employees who value integrity-driven organizations and purpose-oriented workplaces.Workforce Culture and Community ImpactWith the leadership transition, Expert Cleaning Services reiterated its commitment to maintaining a positive and supportive workplace culture. The company employs a diverse workforce across residential, commercial, and specialty cleaning operations, and leadership has emphasized the importance of respect, fairness, and professional development.Company representatives stated that faith-based values influence how the organization approaches employee relations, including mentorship, accountability, and conflict resolution. The leadership team believes that aligning business practices with clearly stated values contributes to long-term employee retention and organizational stability.In addition to internal culture, Expert Cleaning Services has maintained ongoing involvement in the local Kalamazoo community. Over the years, the company has supported local organizations, churches, and service initiatives, reflecting its broader commitment to community engagement.Looking Ahead: Stability and Long-Term PlanningAs Expert Cleaning Services approaches its fifth decade of operation, leadership has indicated that the focus will remain on sustainable growth rather than rapid expansion. Strategic priorities include refining internal systems, strengthening client relationships, and investing in workforce training and leadership development.The appointment of Harley Seelbinder as Head of Systems aligns with plans to modernize operational infrastructure and enhance consistency across service offerings. Similarly, Tucker Seelbinder’s role as Head of Sales is expected to support thoughtful growth while maintaining alignment with the company’s service standards and values.Company officials noted that future initiatives will continue to be evaluated through the lens of long-term impact, operational feasibility, and cultural alignment.A New Chapter Rooted in LegacyThe leadership transition at Expert Cleaning Services represents a blending of legacy and forward planning. With more than 40 years of operational history, the company enters this new chapter with established credibility and a clear sense of purpose.By formalizing family ownership and expanding the board, Expert Cleaning Services aims to preserve what has defined the company since its founding: reliability, service, and integrity, while equipping the organization to navigate future challenges and opportunities.The company has stated that it remains committed to transparent communication with clients, employees, and partners as the transition takes effect in 2026.About Expert Cleaning ServicesExpert Cleaning Services is a Kalamazoo, Michigan–based cleaning company providing professional residential and commercial cleaning services throughout Southwest Michigan.Founded more than 40 years ago, the company is known for its consistent service standards, ethical business practices, and commitment to its clients and employees. Expert Cleaning Services operates as a Christian, family-owned organization guided by principles of integrity, service, and responsibility to the communities it serves.Contact us:Expert Cleaning Services635 N, 9th St, Suite F, Kalamazoo, MI - 49009P: (269) 349-1414E: contact@calltheexperts.com

