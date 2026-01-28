Aortic Aneurysm Market to Reach US$9.5Bn by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

Aortic Aneurysm Market

The aortic aneurysm market is driven by rising cardiovascular disease, aging populations, imaging and adoption of minimally invasive treatments global.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aortic aneurysm market is witnessing steady expansion driven by rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, aging populations, and rapid adoption of minimally invasive vascular treatments. The market size is estimated to grow from US$ 5.8 billion in 2026 to US$ 9.5 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness, improved diagnostic accuracy, and continuous innovation in endovascular technologies are shaping long-term market momentum worldwide.

Download Your Free Sample & Explore Key Insights: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33177

Market Growth Drivers

Growth in the aortic aneurysm market is primarily fueled by the increasing burden of cardiovascular risk factors such as hypertension, smoking, obesity, atherosclerosis, and genetic predisposition. A rapidly expanding geriatric population has significantly increased both the incidence and diagnosis rates of abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysms. Advances in imaging technologies, including CT angiography and MRI, are enabling early detection and timely intervention. The clinical shift from open surgical repair toward minimally invasive endovascular aneurysm repair and thoracic endovascular aortic repair has emerged as a major catalyst. These approaches offer reduced perioperative risk, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery, particularly benefiting elderly and high-risk patients. Continuous improvements in stent graft design, delivery systems, and anatomical customization are expanding treatment eligibility and improving clinical outcomes.

Market Restraints

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces challenges related to high device costs and procedural complexity. Advanced aortic stent graft systems, especially fenestrated and branched variants, significantly increase procedural expenses and can limit adoption in cost-sensitive healthcare systems. Endovascular procedures require specialized infrastructure, skilled vascular surgeons, and advanced imaging capabilities, which are not uniformly available across all regions. Long-term post-procedural surveillance, including routine imaging to monitor complications, further adds to overall treatment costs. Regulatory hurdles, prolonged approval timelines, and variability in reimbursement coverage also moderate market expansion, particularly in emerging economies.

Emerging Opportunities

Significant opportunities are emerging from technological advancements and expanding screening initiatives. Development of next-generation fenestrated and branched stent grafts is enabling treatment of complex and previously inoperable aneurysms. Improvements in materials, imaging guidance, and deployment precision are enhancing long-term durability and patient outcomes. Expansion of national aneurysm screening programs is increasing early diagnosis and elective intervention rates. Emerging markets across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East present strong untapped potential due to rising healthcare expenditure, improving hospital infrastructure, and growing availability of trained vascular specialists. Strategic collaborations between device manufacturers, hospitals, and research institutions are accelerating innovation and market penetration.

Get Custom Insights Designed for Your Business: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33177

Product and Application Trends

Aortic stent grafts dominate the market due to their central role in endovascular repair procedures and high clinical adoption. Their leadership is supported by favorable patient outcomes, technological advancements, and expanding use in complex anatomies. Endovascular aneurysm repair remains the leading application segment, driven by strong physician preference for minimally invasive treatment and high procedural volumes globally. Open surgical repair continues to play a critical role in anatomically unsuitable and emergency cases, supporting steady growth in surgical graft demand.

End-User Insights

Hospitals represent the leading end-user segment due to high procedure volumes, availability of advanced imaging systems, and presence of multidisciplinary vascular teams. Complex EVAR, TEVAR, and emergency aneurysm repairs are predominantly performed in hospital settings, reinforcing their dominant revenue contribution. Favorable reimbursement structures and access to intensive postoperative care further strengthen hospital-based treatment adoption.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global aortic aneurysm market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of endovascular technologies, strong reimbursement coverage, and high disease prevalence. Europe follows with steady growth driven by public healthcare systems, national screening programs, and emphasis on patient safety. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by expanding hospital infrastructure, rising cardiovascular burden, improving diagnostic access, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures across major economies.

Checkout Now & Download Complete Market Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33177

Competitive Landscape

The global aortic aneurysm market is highly competitive, with key players including Medtronic, Endologix LLC, Gore Medical, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Cook, and Terumo Corporation. Companies focus on innovation, regulatory approvals, and expansion of advanced stent graft portfolios to strengthen market positioning. Recent industry developments include regulatory approvals for expanded device indications, strategic clinical collaborations, and integration of artificial intelligence for early aneurysm detection, collectively reinforcing innovation-driven growth across the global aortic aneurysm market.

Global Aortic Aneurysm Market Segmentation

By Product

Aortic Stent Grafts

Aortic Surgical Grafts

Aortic Repair Accessory Devices

By Type

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

By Application

Open Surgical Repair (OSR)

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)

Thoracic Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (TEVAR)

Fenestrated Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (FEVAR)

Branched Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (BEVAR)

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Read Related Reports:

Autologous Conditioned Plasma Market: The autologous conditioned plasma market to reach US$1.86 billion by 2033, driven by growing use of orthobiologic therapies and rising demand for regenerative treatments.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market: The onychomycosis treatment market will grow from $4.1 Bn in 2025 to $5.8 Bn by 2032, supported by a steady 5.1% CAGR and rising demand for effective therapies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.