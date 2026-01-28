Savoy Ellis Returns with ‘I Miss You (feat. Anna Moore)’

Artwork for Savoy Ellis' newest single 'I Miss You'

The new single explores vulnerability after a lovers quarrel, when pride drops and truth remains

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Producer and songwriter Savoy Ellis releases “I Miss You (feat. Anna Moore),” the latest entry in his “Love Singles” series and a return to the creative partnership that helped shape The Love Album.The track captures a specific emotional territory: the moment after an argument when defenses come down and what’s left is honest. There are still issues. There’s still tension. But beneath it all, she misses him, and that admission changes everything.Over warm, groove-centered production, Anna Moore delivers a performance that feels like a late-night phone call: measured, vulnerable, and entirely her own. Ellis built the track from the ground up, handling production, songwriting, mixing, mastering, and artwork, creating space for Moore’s voice to carry the emotional weight without unnecessary flourishes.This release reunites Ellis and Moore following their collaboration on "Over and Over Again" on Ellis' debut album 'The Love Album'. On “I Miss You,” they focus that same creative chemistry on a dreamy soundscape that lets the emotion sit front and center.“I wanted to flood the world with love and music and the ‘Love Singles’ gives me the freedom to do that,” says Savoy Ellis.“I Miss You” continues Ellis’ “Love Singles” series, which began last summer with “Only To Love You Baby (feat. Kafeeno).” More singles are expected throughout 2026.Available now: https://www.savoyellis.com/i-miss-you About Savoy EllisSavoy Ellis is a Los Angeles-based producer and songwriter rooted in gospel, jazz, and soul traditions. Known for emotionally driven production and collaborative storytelling, Ellis builds records that prioritize feeling over formula. His work includes The Love Album and an expanding catalog of singles that examine love from every angle: messy, beautiful, and unflinchingly real.

