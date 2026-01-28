Teeb AlHazm 2026: Ahmed Al Maghribi Brings 25-Year Fragrance Legacy To Jeddah Superdome

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned luxury fragrance house Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes announces its participation at Teeb AlHazm Perfume and Oud Exhibition 2026. Known for refined oils, bakhoor, signature blends, and home fragrances, the brand continues expand its global reach while strengthening its identity of crafting traditional Arabian perfumes. The event marks a major milestone as the house celebrates 25 years of excellence in scent craftsmanship at one of the region’s most anticipated fragrance gatherings.Taking place at Jeddah Superdome from January 28 to February 7, 2026, the exhibition brings together elite perfume houses and rare oud specialists under one roof. At Booth D 75, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes will present a curated journey through its premium oriental fragrances , offering visitors an immersive look into its heritage driven artistry. Each creation reflects the depth of traditional Arabian perfumes yet speaks to today’s luxury audience through modern refinement and balanced compositions.Moreover, the brand stands out for delivering long lasting perfumes in KSA formulated for extended wear in warm climates. Visitors can explore collections often recognized as the best perfume for men as well as widely selected perfume for women, reflecting varied scent preferences.During the exhibition, the brand plans to extend exclusive offers and special discounts to visitors in celebration of its 25-year milestone, creating a timely opportunity for fragrance enthusiasts to experience long lasting perfumes at added value.A spokesperson for Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes said - “Achieving 25 years is a proud and emotional milestone for us. It was built on passion, trust, and generations of fragrance craftsmanship. Teeb AlHazm is the ideal platform to share this journey and reward our loyal customers. As interest in traditional Arabian perfumes grows globally, we remain committed to our roots while creating premium oriental fragrances that blend heritage with modern elegance.”Teeb AlHazm 2026 marks the first edition of the exhibition in Jeddah, making it a key cultural and luxury event. From 28th January, the Jeddah Superdome is set to become a meeting ground for collectors, connoisseurs, and new enthusiasts seeking the best perfume for men, distinctive perfume for women, and authentic affordable Arabic perfumes KSA experiences.About Ahmed Al Maghribi PerfumesAhmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is a Middle Eastern fragrance brand specialising in luxury Arabic perfumes. The brand recently marked its 25th anniversary, a milestone that reflects decades of craftsmanship and evolving scent artistry. With more than 190 stores across the GCC, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes continues to expand its presence in leading malls and key retail destinations across Saudi Arabia. Supported by a growing retail and distribution network, customers in over 91 countries have access to the brands wide range of premium fragrances.

