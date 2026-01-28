Call for Nomination of Outstanding Farmworkers for Farmworker of the Year Award

2025 Farmworker of the Year, Rafael Teran Melchor of Stemilt Growers with CEO West Mathison

Nominations for the 2026 Farmworker of the Year Award are open. The program seeks to celebrate individuals whose contributions are essential to the food system

This award is about recognizing the people whose experience and dedication make a real difference every day, while reinforcing the value of farmworkers’ voices across the industry.” — Alexandra Martinez, EFI

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equitable Food Initiative, the workforce development and certification organization partnering with growers, farmworkers and retailers, has launched the third annual Farmworker of the Year Award, presented in partnership with fresh produce media company The Packer. The award recognizes farmworkers whose leadership, skills and dedication strengthen the fresh produce industry and agricultural communities.The Farmworker of the Year Award was created to elevate farmworker voices and celebrate individuals whose contributions are essential to the success, safety and sustainability of the food system. Last year’s winner, Rafael Teran Melchor of Stemilt Growers, is widely respected for his thoughtful mentorship and calm, solutions-oriented approach over his 23-year career.Exemplifying the dedication, teamwork and humility that earned him the award, Teran Melchor accepted his award, giving thanks to his team, “Thank you so much to everyone who supports me every day at work to be able to deliver a great product. Working in a team makes everything possible.”Now in its third year, the program continues to grow, drawing nominations from across the produce industry and shining a light on farmworkers who lead by example in their workplaces and beyond.“Farmworkers bring deep knowledge, responsibility and pride to their work, yet their leadership is too often overlooked,” shared Alexandra Martinez, senior digital marketing and sales associate at EFI. “This award is about recognizing the people whose experience and dedication make a real difference every day, while reinforcing the value of farmworkers’ voices across the industry.”Farmworkers at all levels and across all crops and regions are eligible for nomination. Candidates may be nominated by employers, supervisors, coworkers or industry partners. Nominees are evaluated based on their leadership, commitment to workplace safety and quality, positive influence on their teams and impact within their communities.The review process is being expanded in 2026 to include a panel of leaders from a range of industry organizations. The 2026 review panel will include:• Jeff Cady, vice president of produce and floral, Tops Friendly Markets• Emily Fragoso, vice president, Mixtec Group• Jane Kuhn, senior director of strategic sourcing and sustainability, Once Upon a Farm• Lori Taylor, founder and CEO, The Produce MomsIn recognition of their leadership and dedication, the Farmworker of the Year will receive a $1,000 cash prize and a crystal award, each finalist will be awarded $500 and a commemorative plaque, and every nominee receives a certificate as an expression of appreciation for their contributions that extend far beyond any single award.Previous Farmworker of the Year promotions have drawn dozens of nominations from companies, large and small, representing a wide range of roles, regions and years of service. Past honorees have been recognized for mentoring coworkers, improving workplace practices, fostering strong communication, contributing to safer, more engaged teams and the positive impact they’ve had in their communities.“This award reflects the produce industry’s reliance on the hard work and expertise of farmworkers,” said Jennifer Strailey, editorial director of The Packer. “We’re proud to partner on a program that recognizes their dedication and brings greater visibility to the people behind our food.”Nominations for the 2026 Farmworker of the Year Award are now open. Winners will be announced during the 2026 West Coast Produce Expo.For more information and to submit a nomination, visit equitablefood.org/fwoy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.