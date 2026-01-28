GymNation's 2026 Survey Reveals What's Really Driving Middle East Fitness Growth

GymNation

There is a growing demand to lead more active and healthier lifestyles, and affordability unlocks participation. At GymNation, we're committed to proving that as we expand across the GCC and beyond."” — Loren Holland, Founder & CEO of GymNation

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new GymNation UAE & KSA Health & Fitness Report 2026 is now live showing rising participation, strong health outcomes, and continued demand for affordable fitness – with the majority of non-gym-goers citing price as their primary barrier to joining a gym.

Comprised from over 745,000 data points and building on its 2025 study, GymNation’s UAE & KSA Health & Fitness Report 2026 captures insights from 15,322 respondents across the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, representing a 59% increase in participation year-on-year and making it the most comprehensive study of health, fitness, and wellbeing ever conducted in the region.

"Our role as the region's movement partner is to make fitness affordable and accessible to everyone," says Loren Holland, Founder and CEO of GymNation. "The GymNation Fitness report, now in its second year, confirms what we see every day: there is a growing demand from the people of the UAE and KSA to lead more active and healthier lifestyles, and affordability unlocks participation – at GymNation we're committed to proving that as we expand across the GCC and beyond."

The big picture: a region in transformation

The Middle East is experiencing a clear fitness transformation. Government initiatives aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and We the UAE 2031, increased access to facilities, and growing awareness of mental and physical wellbeing are reshaping how residents approach long-term health.

Health aspirations are now near-universal, with 94% of respondents wanting to improve their health, up from 92% in 2025. Encouragingly, aspirations are translating into action: 65% report their health has improved compared to last year, while only 8% say it has worsened.

Mental wellbeing has become a central driver of fitness engagement. 93% of respondents aspire to improve their mental health, reinforcing exercise’s growing role as a tool for stress reduction, confidence, and quality of life.

First-time gym-goers are expanding the market

One of the most significant findings of the 2026 report is the continued influx of first-time gym users. Among GymNation members surveyed, 51% had no gym membership in the 12 months prior to joining, confirming that affordable fitness models are creating new demand rather than simply taking market share.

This democratisation of gym access signals a fundamental shift in who is engaging with structured fitness and highlights the importance of supportive onboarding, education, and beginner-friendly environments.

Barriers to fitness: progress, but work remains

While participation is rising, the report highlights three persistent challenges shaping fitness adoption across the UAE and KSA.

1. Affordability remains the primary barrier. Price is still the number one reason people do not join a gym, cited by 58% of non-gym-goers. At the same time, 50% say more affordable memberships would encourage them to exercise more, reinforcing the importance of accessible pricing.

2. Gymtimidation continues to decline, but persists. A majority (56%) now report never feeling intimidated in the gym. However, gymtimidation still affects 50% of women and 35% of men, with unfamiliarity with equipment (51%) and exercising in front of others (26%) the most common causes.

3. Women’s fitness needs remain clear. Nearly half (46%) of women consider women-only training spaces essential, and another 46% believe women pay more than men for equivalent fitness services, underlining the need for inclusive, fairly priced, and psychologically safe training environments.

Fitness investment and habits are strengthening

Despite wider economic pressures, commitment to fitness remains strong. 43% of respondents increased their fitness spending in the past year, and 42% plan to increase spending again in 2026, indicating that health remains a protected priority in household budgets.

Activity levels are high, with 80% exercising two or more times per week and 46% training four or more times weekly. Gyms remain the primary exercise setting, used by 66% of respondents.

Shaping the future of fitness in the Middle East

The UAE & KSA Health & Fitness Report 2026 confirms the region has entered a new phase of fitness growth - defined by accessibility, inclusivity, and measurable outcomes.

“What we’re seeing is a fundamental shift in how the region engages with fitness,” says Holland. “As affordability improves and participation broadens, we’re not just growing the market - we’re creating healthier outcomes, stronger long-term engagement, and a deeper connection between fitness, mental well-being, and everyday life.”

The GymNation UAE & KSA Health & Fitness Report 2026 can be downloaded https://gymnation.com/uaeksahealthandfitnessreport2026/

