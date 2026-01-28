Born at Saudi Arabia’s FII, FC Mother Signs 5-Year FIFA World Cup Legacy Partnership And Sets 3 Global Health Records

By 2034, there will be a total of 54 World Cup Host Cities globally, creating a once-in-a-generation window to impact 1.5 billion people, and unify a global movement for our Mothers’ health.” — Morad Fareed, FC Mother’s Founder

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world prepares for the next decade of FIFA World Cups, a Saudi-born World Cup Legacy project is delivering on its vision of historic impact for Mothers’ Health through the power of global football.FC Mother, the award-winning global health and football platform originally launched at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative (FII), today announced that it has broken three global records in Mothers’ Health and has secured a five-year World Cup legacy partnership with FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City Monterrey to scale its impact by 100x.The announcement positions FC Mother as a Saudi-origin global platform that has moved rapidly from vision to execution in under two years - translating Vision-2030-aligned ambition into operational results, and exporting a model that connects global football ecosystems with measurable health and social impact.FROM SAUDI FII TO GLOBAL SCALEInspired by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 for Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom’s role as host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup, FC Mother was launched at FII as a bold proposition: to reimagine football - the world’s most powerful cultural platform - as a global platform for improving Mothers’ Health and human longevity.FC Mother’s vision was first unveiled at the Saudi FII PRIORITY Rio de Janeiro in June 2024. Only months later at the Saudi FII 8th Edition in Riyadh, FC Mother signed a 10-year Commitment to Impact alongside key stakeholders in global health, football, and capital to align its impact with the next decade of World Cups.THREE GLOBAL HEALTH RECORDS BROKENSince its launch, FC Mother’s work across 16 months of pilots in multiple countries has delivered three record-setting results for Mothers’ Health:- An average of 3 healthier Life Years added per family*- 100 assists (practical and social support actions) per mother- 41% positive behavior change across family and friends of participating mothers*According to McKinsey Health Institute’s and FII Institute’s report “ The Promise of Longevity for Human Health and Prosperity ”, an average of 6 healthier life years could be added per person globally over the next decade. FC Mother generated 3 healthier life years in a 9-month period.Based on these outcomes, FC Mother is now among the top-performing Mother’s Health solutions globally, with results scheduled for publication in an upcoming scientific journal. These historic outcomes are rooted in FC Mother’s founding thesis: football is the missing link for global health, capable of mobilizing billions of fans into coordinated, measurable actions.FIVE-YEAR WORLD CUP 2026 MONTERREY LEGACY PARTNERSHIPTo scale its breakthroughs by 100x, FC Mother has secured a five-year partnership with FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City Monterrey, positioning the city as a flagship launchpad for scaling health impact through the World Cup’s legacy platform globally.“Monterrey’s heritage of football, mothers, and community makes it the perfect global epicenter for this project,” says Alex Hutt, Monterrey World Cup Host City Manager.” And we are ready to make history together.”The partnership transforms Monterrey’s World Cup infrastructure, fan engagement, and legacy programming into tangible health services and outcomes for Mothers’ Health - extending impact before, during and long after the tournament.A NEW BLUEPRINT FOR FUTURE WORLD CUP LEGACIES - WITH ORIGINS IN SAUDI ARABIAThrough FC Mother and Monterrey’s World Cup Legacy partnership, a new global blueprint has now been formalized - demonstrating how the next decade of World Cups can deliver historic health, longevity and social outcomes globally.“By 2034, there will be a total of 54 World Cup Host Cities globally, creating a once-in-a-generation window to impact 1.5 billion people, and unify a global movement for our Mothers’ health,” said Morad Fareed, FC Mother’s Founder.FC Mother is a global movement unifying global football, health, and Mothers. Its R&D has integrated 96 technical experts, a Harvard lab, the Pelé Foundation, amongst others. Its mission is to improve Mothers’ health and upgrade humanity through science, love and the teamwork of 6 billion fans.The Monterrey Host Committee is responsible for organizing and delivering world-class experiences as part of the FIFA World Cup™ 2026. Its legacy program is designed to leave a lasting social, cultural, and health impact on local and global communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.