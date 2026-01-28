Prime Minister of Australia begins official visit to Timor-Leste today

Wed. 28 of January of 2026, 08:31h

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives in Dili today, January 28th, for an official visit to Timor-Leste, his first since taking office.

The visit begins with arrival at Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport, followed by an official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace, presided over by the President of the Republic, José Ramos-Horta. The programme includes high-level institutional meetings, namely with the President of the Republic and Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, as well as a formal session at the National Parliament, during which the Australian Prime Minister will address the plenary.

At the Government Palace, the two Heads of Government will chair the bilateral meeting between the Timor-Leste and Australian delegations, the signing of the document “New Partnership for the New Era”, and a joint press conference. The agenda also includes the awarding of the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste to Anthony Albanese and an official dinner hosted by Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão at the Noble Palace of Lahane.

The official visit ends on Thursday morning, January 29th, with Anthony Albanese's return to Australia.