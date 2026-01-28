VIP Marketing and Craft Creative Win Three Golden Gavel Awards in Miami Beach

Honored for video production, best blog and content, and best transit advertising at the 2026 Golden Gavel Awards.

If you stay small enough long enough, you’ll be big enough soon enough.” — Eric Elliott

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIP Marketing and its premium video production subsidiary, Craft Creative, announced today they earned three Golden Gavel Awards at the 2026 Golden Gavel Awards ceremony during the Trial Lawyers Summit in Miami Beach, Florida.

The brands were recognized across three categories, including:

- Video Production Services (Film, Video, and Sound)

- Best Blog and Content (Digital)

- Best Transit Ad (Out of Home)

Hosted by The A-List, the Golden Gavel Awards recognize standout work across legal marketing and advertising, honoring agencies and firms for creative excellence across media categories.

“These awards mean a lot because they reflect the work and the people behind it,” said Eric Elliott, Founder and CEO of VIP Marketing and Founder of Craft Creative. “If you stay small enough long enough, you’ll be big enough soon enough. VIP Marketing started as a local shop built on relationships and results. Today, we’re grateful to be recognized nationally while serving law firms all over the country.”

VIP Marketing and Craft Creative previously entered the event with multiple nominations across digital, video, and out-of-home categories, reinforcing the brands’ focus on strategy, trust, and cinematic-level execution in legal advertising.

About VIP Marketing

VIP Marketing is a law firm marketing agency built to help firms become the choice in their market through strategy-led SEO, paid media, website design and development, branding, and premium creative. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, VIP Marketing serves law firms nationwide.

About Craft Creative

Craft Creative is VIP Marketing’s premium video production subsidiary, delivering high-end production, creative direction, and storytelling for law firms and brands that want work that stands out and performs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.