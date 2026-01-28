The Living Urn Introduces Living Stones, Handcrafted Cremation Stone Keepsakes

Living Stones™

The company is excited to add Living Stones to its industry-leading memorial keepsake offering.

Living Stones™ are meaningful keepsakes that families can touch, hold and feel and we’re excited to provide this new offering to our growing customer base” — Mark Brewer, President

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Living Urnis excited to announce that it now offers Living Stones ™, cremation stone keepsakes made from ashes. These unique stones are produced in state-of-the-art production studios in the U.S. and are now available in quantities of 1, 3, 5 and 10 stones.Mark Brewer, company President commented, “Living Stones™ are meaningful keepsakes that families can touch, hold and feel and we’re excited to provide this new offering to our growing customer base – this helps round out our industry-leading keepsake line and provides another memorial option for families. These unique cremation stones only require a small portion of the ashes of a loved one or pet so families also have the option to have a special urn or other memorial.”Upon ordering Living Stones™, an ash collection kit is sent with a prepaid express shipping return label to ship the ashes directly to the studio. Once the ashes are received, the finished stones will be shipped to the family within 45 days.About Biolife, LLCBased in Colorado, Biolife is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns, keepsakes, and cremation jewelry serving families looking for afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with ashes, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and hundreds of other unique urns and keepsakes. The company is developing additional proprietary cremation urns and keepsakes that it will be introducing in the coming months.

