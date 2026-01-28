StyleBuddy Appoints Priya Rajesh as COO to Spearhead Styling Services and Ecommerce Growth

StyleBuddy offers a full suite of solutions for fashion brands, helping them design, market, and sell better.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a strategic move to bolster its position as India's leading personal styling services company, StyleBuddy has announced the promotion of Priya Rajesh as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Priya oversees the company's core styling services and drives its expanding ecommerce business, aiming to blend innovative technology with human expertise to make fashion more accessible across the nation. With a proven track record in operations and business development, Priya brings a wealth of experience to accelerate StyleBuddy's mission of democratizing style for millions.Founded as India's first and largest provider of personal styling and shopping services, StyleBuddy operates in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai, with a network of certified stylists offering both in-person and virtual consultations. The appointment comes at a pivotal time, as the company launches new initiatives like the 'Most Stylish Person 2026' contest and enhances its ecommerce arm to include curated product recommendations and sustainable fashion options."I'm thrilled to step into this role at StyleBuddy, where we're not just styling outfits but empowering individuals to express their authentic selves," Priya stated in an exclusive interview. "Our services are designed to cater to every aspect of modern Indian life, from everyday confidence to grand celebrations." Drawing from her background in scaling innovative models, Priya elaborated on the diverse offerings that set StyleBuddy apart in the competitive fashion landscape. Personal Styling Service : Personalized Makeovers for AllAt the heart of StyleBuddy's portfolio is personal styling service, which helps clients discover looks that align with their personality, body type, and lifestyle. "Whether it's a professional seeking office elegance or a homemaker wanting versatile casual wear, our personal stylists provide tailored advice through home visits, mall sessions, or virtual calls," Priya explained. "In today's job market, a polished image can open doors— we help with headshots, LinkedIn overhauls, and event styling". Group workshops extend this to corporate teams. Services include color analysis, accessory pairing, and full wardrobe transformations, starting at affordable rates like Rs. 2,000. With over 5,000 consultations and a 4.8 rating, this has become a go-to for boosting self-esteem nationwide.Guided Shopping: Effortless Wardrobe BuildingRajesh highlighted personal shopping as a key service, where expert shoppers navigate India's retail scene on behalf of clients. "We handpick items from brands like Zara, H&M, or local designers, ensuring every purchase fits your budget and taste," she said. This extends to online curation and specialized bridal shopping, incorporating regional traditions from Punjab to Tamil Nadu. Ideal for vacations or seasonal updates, it turns shopping stress into seamless experiences.Wardrobe Audits: From Chaos to CohesionFor those with overflowing closets, wardrobe consulting offers audits and reorganizations. "Our stylists declutter, teach mix-and-match techniques, and suggest smart additions to maximize existing pieces," Priya noted. Covering men's and women's styles for life transitions like career shifts or post-pregnancy, options range from one-off sessions to subscriptions.Wedding Expertise: Picture-Perfect Ensembles Wedding Styling and Shopping remain a flagship area for StyleBuddy. "We coordinate outfits for the entire bridal party, blending tradition with modern flair, including grooming and theme alignment," Priya shared. Services cover pre-wedding shoots to destination events in Goa or Rajasthan, with virtual planning for NRIs.Innovative Touches: Quick and Tech-DrivenPriya also discussed recent launches like 'Styled Looks,' delivering five curated outfits in 30 minutes for Rs. 499 via AI and human stylists. Looking ahead, ecommerce integration will feature sustainable options and app-based consultations. "We're building a fashionable India, one stylish step at a time," she concluded.This appointment signals StyleBuddy's commitment to innovation, positioning it as a leader in styling and ecommerce. With Priya at the helm, the company is poised for exponential growth, making expert fashion advice available to all.

