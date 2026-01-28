China Development Bank Hong Kong Branch successfully issued the first publicly-offered policy-bank bonds in Macao

MACAU, January 28 - China Development Bank Hong Kong Branch successfully issued RMB 5.5 billion (hereinafter referred to as RMB) publicly-offered policy-bank bonds in Macao Special Administrative Region on 27 January for the first time. These are the first policy-bank bonds issued in Macao, and also the first “Belt and Road Initiative” and Portuguese-speaking countries and regions themed bonds issued by the China Development Bank Hong Kong Branch in Macao. It also signifies a significant milestone for issuers in Macao’s bond market, following the issuances of sovereign bonds, as well as municipal government bonds by the Guangdong Province and Shenzhen Municipality. The Monetary Authority of Macao extended its congratulations on the successful issuance and expressed gratitude to China Development Bank for its support in fostering the high-quality development of modern financial services.

This bond issuance is targeted at professional investors with an issuance size of 5.5 billion. The tranches include a 3-year themed bond issued at 3.5 billion with a 1.75% coupon rate, and a 5-year themed bond issued at 2 billion with a 1.85% coupon rate. The issuance of policy-bank bonds has drawn market attention.

The first issuance of publicly-offered policy-bank bonds in Macao by China Development Bank Hong Kong Branch, and the first issuance of themed bonds dedicated to “Belt and Road Initiative” as well as Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, fully demonstrating its support for Macao to better play its role as a platform for financial services between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as engaging in and accelerating the development of “Belt and Road Initiative”. Meanwhile, this bond issuance also broadened the variety of bonds in Macao’s offshore RMB market. It also exemplifies the synergistic benefits arising from the coordinated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Furthermore, this issuance injects new momentum into Macao’s bond market, advances the internationalisation of the RMB and facilitates Macao to better integrate into and serve the national development plan.