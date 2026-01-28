Bridging the Cognitive Gap in Water Safety: Educator Nari Shin Releases New Behavioral Routine for Young Children

Nari Shin

Moving beyond traditional swim strokes, 'Marie and the Blue Whale' introduces a 4-step mental safety protocol to prevent drowning before it starts.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nari Shin, a global water safety educator and contributor to international drowning prevention initiatives, has announced the worldwide release of her picture book, Marie and the Blue Whale, now available on Amazon.Drawing on nearly two decades of hands-on experience in pediatric aquatic safety, Shin introduces the “Freeze–Float–Look–Move” routine—an evidence-informed sequence designed to help young children develop calm, instinctive responses around water before they begin formal swim instruction. The routine translates high-level water safety principles into simple, repeatable actions that young learners can understand and retain.The story follows Marie, a curious young girl who encounters the ocean for the first time. Through gentle storytelling, children are guided to pause when conditions feel overwhelming, maintain buoyancy when fear arises, observe their surroundings, and move only when safety is clear. The narrative addresses drowning—one of the leading causes of accidental death among children under five—by emphasizing early behavioral conditioning rather than fear-based instruction.Nari Shin played a key role in the early design and development of international water safety education efforts, including contributions to the World Aquatics Discover Water Programme. Her approach is informed by evidence-based guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Aquatics, with a focus on translating global safety standards into developmentally appropriate learning tools for young children. These tools are designed to support early learning environments and inform future program implementation.By presenting safety concepts through storytelling, Marie and the Blue Whale complements existing institutional frameworks while addressing a critical gap: the need for water awareness and decision-making skills during early childhood.Unlike traditional safety instruction that relies on urgency or fear, Marie and the Blue Whale adopts a calm, bedtime-story tone to reinforce thoughtful decision-making near water. The book includes a dedicated Parent and Caregiver Guide, offering practical supervision cues and discussion prompts that help families turn reading time into daily safety habits.“My mission is to give children instinctive tools that help them stay calm and aware around water,” said Nari Shin. “Formal swimming programmes are essential, but foundational awareness must begin much earlier. By introducing these concepts through story, we help children build a safety mindset that stays with them.”◼ About Nari ShinNari Shin is a global water safety educator specializing in early childhood aquatic safety and pediatric risk recognition. She has played a key role in the early design and development of international water safety education initiatives, including contributions to the World Aquatics Discover Water Programme. Drawing on extensive field experience, she translates evidence-informed water safety principles into practical, child-centered learning tools for families, schools, and early learning settings.For more information, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.