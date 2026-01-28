HERBSOCIAL Mobilizes Lawrenceville Community to Donate 15,460 Food Items During Holiday Food Drive

Local cannabis dispensary responds to SNAP uncertainty and empty pantry shelves with customer-powered action

When we learned that our local food pantry had zero items on their shelves, we knew we couldn’t sit back. This wasn’t just a food drive; it was neighbors helping neighbors.” — Joanna Taylor

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When federal food assistance faced uncertainty heading into the 2025 holiday season, one Lawrenceville business stepped up — and its community answered in a big way.From November 1 through December 31, 2025, HERBSOCIAL, a locally owned cannabis dispensary in Lawrenceville, hosted the High Hopes Holiday Drive, collecting 15,460 non-perishable food items for Sign of the Kingdom – East after learning the pantry’s shelves were completely empty.The drive was launched amid national concern amid widespread uncertainty surrounding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the fall of 2025, which placed increased pressure on local food banks and pantries across the country. As demand surged, community organizations were forced to rely more heavily on local support.HERBSOCIAL’s store manager, Joanna Taylor, reached out directly to the local pantry to assess immediate needs and the response was alarming. “When we learned that our local food pantry had zero items on their shelves, we knew we couldn’t sit back,” said Taylor. “Our customers care deeply about this community, and once they understood the need, they showed up again and again. This wasn’t just a food drive; it was neighbors helping neighbors.”To encourage participation, HERBSOCIAL created a tiered donation program that rewarded customers for giving back, while ensuring all donations went directly to families in need. The initiative was supported by in-store signage, newsletters, loyalty rewards, and outreach to brand partners, but it was the community’s response that exceeded expectations.In a message sent to HERBSOCIAL during the drive, a representative from Sign of the Kingdom – East shared their gratitude, writing that they were “overwhelmed with the quantity of food you have collected for us — so appreciated.” Beyond addressing immediate hunger, the campaign reinforced HERBSOCIAL’s ongoing commitment to Lawrenceville and the surrounding region. Since opening, the dispensary has focused on building authentic community relationships through education, philanthropy, and local partnerships.“We don’t see community outreach as a one-time effort,” Taylor added. “It’s part of who we are. We plan to continue organizing initiatives like this several times a year, not just during the holidays, because supporting our community is just as important as serving our customers.”HERBSOCIAL plans to continue working with local organizations throughout 2026 to identify areas of need and create meaningful opportunities for community involvement.About HERBSOCIALFounded on the belief that cannabis can bring people together, HERBSOCIAL is a community-focused cannabis dispensary in Lawrenceville, Illinois . Known for its welcoming environment, education-first approach, and commitment to responsible use, HERBSOCIAL strives to be more than a retail destination; it aims to be a trusted community partner where connections are built and shared experiences matter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.