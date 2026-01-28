TCAA Welcomes Hall of Fame Speaker and Las Vegas Headliner Jeff Civillico to Its Talent Roster

Jeff Civillico Talent Concierge Artists Agency

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA), a premier boutique agency for world-class speakers, thought leaders, and brand ambassadors, announces the signing of Jeff Civillico, an award-winning entertainer and keynote speaker. Civillico is known for leading unforgettable, high-energy events that engage audiences, inspire positive connections, and drive event success through insightful messaging.

Civillico brings a rare combination of distinguished performance, motivational storytelling, and audience engagement to TCAA’s World-Class roster. His work transforms conferences, corporate events, and leadership gatherings into immersive experiences that energize audiences while reinforcing key messages around connection, optimism, teamwork, and purpose.

Based in Las Vegas, Jeff Civillico made history as the youngest Producer/Headliner on the Las Vegas Strip, where he starred in a decade-long residency and earned three consecutive “Best of Las Vegas” awards. Over the course of his career, he has performed thousands of shows for millions of audience members, establishing himself as a trusted entertainer for high-profile corporate clients, associations, and global brands.

Civillico is a Certified Speaking Professional and one of the youngest inductees into the National Speakers Association Speaker Hall of Fame. His highly regarded TEDx talk and keynote programs have positioned him as a leading voice on using humor, creativity, and human connection to inspire positive change in both personal and professional settings.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff Civillico to the TCAA family,” said Connie Pheiff, Founder and Board Chair of Talent Concierge® Artists Agency. “Jeff represents the very best of what we look for in our talent: authenticity, excellence, and the ability to connect with audiences in a way that is both entertaining and deeply impactful. His work brings people together, and that aligns beautifully with our mission.”

In addition to live events, Civillico continues to expand his reach through innovative media projects, including Jeff Civillico: Comedy in Action, a groundbreaking comedy-documentary hybrid that highlights his journey from Las Vegas headliner to global speaker and the deeper purpose behind his work. The project underscores his belief that entertainment can be a powerful force for connection, healing, and impact.

Jeff Civillico is the Founder and Chairman of Win Win Charity, a 501 (c) (3) national non-profit. Win Win Charity brings smiles to children in hospitals by arranging in-person and virtual visits from entertainers, athletes, and celebrities. He believes in maximizing one’s utility through action and lives by example. Jeff consistently creates projects to help others, which deepens his life’s purpose. His Cisko Sound scholarships and his most recent venture, "Laughter without Borders," a philanthropic travel show, are shining examples of his impact. Jeff believes we all put out positive ripples into the world that extend beyond our awareness. He’s on a mission to help others see that, too!

At Talent Concierge® Artists Agency, Jeff Civillico will broaden his reach as a keynote speaker, emcee, and media personality, furthering his mission to unite, energize, and inspire audiences at events worldwide.

About Jeff Civillico

Jeff Civillico is a world-class entertainer, keynote speaker, and social impact entrepreneur who combines comedy, physical skill, and heartfelt storytelling to create unforgettable audience experiences. A veteran Las Vegas headliner and three-time “Best of Las Vegas” winner, Jeff now brings his signature energy to corporate events and conferences worldwide. As a Certified Speaking Professional and National Speakers Association Hall of Fame inductee, he uses entertainment as a vehicle for inspiration, connection, and meaningful action.

About Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA)

Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA) is a brand, marketing, and PR agency for influential celebrities, entertainers, professional athletes, and industry visionaries, connecting bold voices with world-class brands. Learn more at https://www.tcaa.co.

