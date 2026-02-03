AI Cannot Automate Meaning: AIMEI YANG Introduces 'Imagination Infrastructure' with the Release of ART BITE

ART BITE introduces “Imagination Infrastructure,” reframing food as the first human-scale interface for designing meaning in the post-AI era. A concept-driven exploration from ART BITE, demonstrating how perception and meaning are structured through AI-assisted gastronomy. Aimei Yang, award-winning author and systems thinker, introduces ART BITE and the framework of Imagination Infrastructure.

AI will automate intelligence, but meaning must still be designed. In the post-AI era, differentiation shifts from performance to perception.” — Author of Art Bite

SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence rapidly matures across global industries, a deeper paradox is emerging beneath the surface of innovation. “When every product possesses peak intelligence, every system executes with precision, and every application produces flawless output,” says award-winning author and systems thinker AIMEI YANG, “the real question becomes: where does unique value reside?”Following her dual AI culinary honors at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards (2024–2025), Yang announces the publication of ART BITE on Amazon—her most conceptually ambitious work to date. Drawing on years of research at the intersection of artificial intelligence, perception, and sensory culture, ART BITE advances a defining proposition for the post-AI era: “In a world where intelligence is automated, meaning becomes the last human responsibility.” Yang argues that the traditional technology race is approaching its natural limit.“As compute becomes leveled, models replicated, and functions commoditized,” she notes, “the true competition shifts from performance to perception. In the post-AI era, differentiation is no longer determined by what machines can compute, but by what humans can genuinely feel.” Widely recognized for advancing AI aesthetics through cuisine, Yang positions gastronomy not as a craft alone, but as a concept-led system —extending the discipline beyond technique toward a new cultural paradigm for future cuisine.From Intelligence to InterpretationAs AI accelerates across industries, innovation discourse remains dominated by efficiency, scale, and computational power. ART BITE redirects attention toward a quieter yet more consequential frontier: how humans perceive, trust, and emotionally relate to AI-shaped worlds. The book proposes that as intelligence becomes ubiquitous, sense-making becomes the true differentiator. Imagination—long treated as a byproduct of creativity or a superficial aesthetic layer—emerges instead as a form of infrastructure: an underlying system that silently shapes what people find believable, meaningful, and valuable. “AI will automate intelligence,” Yang writes. “But if imagination is left unattended, humans risk becoming passive recipients of machine-generated reality.”Why Food Becomes the First InterfaceAt the center of ART BITE is a radical reframing of food—not as a commodity or lifestyle category, but as the earliest and most intimate human interface of imagination. Long before language, writing, or digital systems, humans understood the world through taste, texture, rhythm, and spatial composition. Unlike abstract digital interfaces, food operates directly within the body—where perception, trust, and memory are formed instinctively. By positioning cuisine as a human-scale interface, ART BITE reveals how sensory systems quietly structure belief, emotion, and cultural continuity in an AI-driven world. Unlike screens or algorithms, food cannot be scrolled past or ignored—it is processed by the body before it is interpreted by the mind.AI as Imagination Infrastructure Across more than 300 concept-driven explorations, ART BITE examines how AI-assisted creation exposes new aesthetic logics, spatial grammars, and non-linear imaginative structures that are difficult to access through human cognition alone. These works are not predictions of the future; they function as prototypes of perception, demonstrating how imagination itself can be observed, structured, and expanded when humans and intelligent systems co-create meaning. Drawing from Western opera, Eastern theatrical traditions, painting, architecture, music, fashion, and space art, ART BITE constructs a shared sensory vocabulary through which future experiences are designed long before they are consumed.Reclaiming Sensory SovereigntyWhile much contemporary AI discourse centers on automation and productivity, ART BITE introduces a different concern: the growing Perception Gap between what AI can compute and what humans can genuinely feel. Yang defines Sensory Sovereignty as a critical challenge of the post-AI era—the capacity for humans to remain authors of perception rather than passive recipients of machine-optimized meaning. Within this framework, imagination is not decorative, but foundational.Beyond GastronomyART BITE is not a cookbook. It is not a trend forecast, nor a collection of future dishes. It is a concept-led aesthetic system that reframes cuisine as spatial thinking, plating as cultural grammar, and AI as an amplifier of human imagination. Designed not to be read once but returned to repeatedly, ART BITE functions as a long-term conceptual reference for navigating human perception in AI-shaped environments—extending its relevance far beyond the kitchen into broader questions of culture, technology, and human–AI coexistence.Editor’s NoteIncreasingly referenced by designers, researchers, and strategists as a foundational framework rather than a genre publication, Aimei Yang’s work marks a decisive shift in how cuisine, artificial intelligence, and imagination are systemically understood. Conceived as a large-format, full-color volume, ART BITE positions itself as a long-term visual and conceptual archive for the emerging post-AI imagination—designed for sustained reference across disciplines concerned with perception, culture, and human–machine relations.Following Yang’s dual honors at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards, ART BITE represents a critical evolution in the global conversation on AI and creativity—shifting the focus from efficiency to meaning, and from automation to imagination. By introducing the concept of Imagination Infrastructure, the book frames perception itself as a defining frontier for the coming decade of human–machine coexistence.About Aimei YangYang is an AI×Human Imagination Strategist and Concept-Led Systems Designer working at the intersection of artificial intelligence, sensory systems. She is widely recognized for redefining future gastronomy as a concept-driven art form, a structured logic of perception. Her books Next Bite and Futuristic Flavors: AI Edition were both named “Best in the World” (Food & AI) at the Gourmand Awards (2024–2025), with Futuristic Flavors: AI Edition also receiving the prestigious Best of the Best – AI (1995–2025) distinction. Drawing on three decades of strategic experience shaped by global organizations including WPP and Walmart, Yang brings rigorous commercial logic to visionary cultural frameworks. She holds credentials from MIT’s New Space Economy Program.

ART BITE — A Concept-Led System for Designing Meaning in the Post-AI Era

