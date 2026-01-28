Recruiting for Good is Rewarding Just 3 Golf Treats for 2026 US Open at Riviera

Ladies to experience 2026 US Women's Golf Championship? Participate in Recruiting for Good by March 1st to earn one of three all inclusive bucket list rewards you deserve www.SweetGolfWeek.com Made Just for You! Love to experience The sweetest Bucket List Experiences in Art + Fashion + Sports Participate in Recruiting for Good www.2027LadiesParty.com Made Just for You! Love to experience The sweetest Bucket List Experiences in Art + Fashion + Sports Participate in Recruiting for Good www.2027LadiesParty.com Made Just for You!

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes and rewards referrals with 2026 golf week US Open experience at Riviera.

Love to party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the sweetest rewards to share and gift!'” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that helps companies find talented professionals to fund causes we love.Recruiting for Good to reward all-inclusive sweet golf week for Women's US Open at Riviera Country Club, in Pacific Palisades.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're rewarding just 3 ladies with the sweet golf week experience in 2026. Need to make a referral by March 1st to qualify and earn exclusive bucket list reward !"How to Earn The Sweetest Golf Treat in 2026 Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program.1. Introduce an HR Manager or Executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good rewards referral with 4 tickets for US Golf Championship at Riviera; $1000 dining gift card for Brentwood restaurant, and $500 ridesharing gift card for Alto or Uber Black.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Love to party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn the sweetest rewards to share and gift!'"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love!

