NEBRASKA, January 27 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Joins AG Hilgers; Signs Order Addressing Illegal Recreational Synthetic THC Industry

LINCOLN, NE -- Governor Jim Pillen was joined on Monday by Attorney General Mike Hilgers as the Governor signed an executive order aimed at addressing the ever-growing and illegal recreational synthetic THC industry. The executive order requires certain state agencies to review applicable laws, and relevant rules and regulations, regarding the use of synthetic THC in food, beverages, and other products intended for human consumption.

Marketed and sold as gummies, drops, and a variety of drinks, these synthetic THC products are chemically altered to produce psychoactive qualities similar to Delta-9 THC, the primary intoxicating compound in marijuana. The chemical process used to synthetically enhance the amount of THC in those products creates serious health risks for consumers.

“We must be able to protect our kids from these products. They’re marketed like something they are not and the hemp industry is taking advantage of that fact,” said Gov. Pillen. “I’m pleased to partner with AG Hilgers in taking a strong stand against the selling of these potentially dangerous products.”

“Thank you to Governor Pillen for his leadership in signing this executive order. As we continue to fight the active poisoning of our communities, the tools in this order will help ensure that products not fit for human consumption are taken off retail shelves,” said AG Hilgers. “This order sends a clear directive to keep these products out of Nebraska.”

Recreational use of these products has long been a concern of Gov. Pillen and AG Hilgers. The EO will strengthen state efforts to protect Nebraskans consistent with the continuing resolution that President Trump signed late last year, which will ban synthetic THC products under federal law. Under the continuing resolution, effective November 2026, hemp products that exceed 0.4 mg of total THC – including Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC – will be federally illegal.

Gov. Pillen and AG Hilgers were joined at the signing by state directors Sherry Vinton, Nebraska Department of Agriculture; Kelly Lammers, Department of Banking & Finance; and Jim Kamm, Department of Revenue. Those agencies, as identified in the Governor’s executive order, are responsible for ensuring that current statutory and regulatory authority is reviewed and, if necessary, new rules and regulations are drafted to ensure that products intended for human consumption do not contain intoxicating synthetic THC.

The executive order does not alter any current process underway to regulate medical marijuana in Nebraska. The order is included below and can be found on the Governor's website. .