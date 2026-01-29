Local Organizations Unite to Host the Fourth Annual Latino Day at the Capitol on February 5th, 2026

Latino Day at the Capitol 2025

Latino leaders, advocates, and community members unite at the Georgia State Capitol for a day of civic engagement and advocacy.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia’s Latino community will gather at the State Capitol on February 5, 2026, for the Fourth Annual Latino Day at the Capitol, an annual advocacy and civic engagement event co-hosted by the Latino Community Fund (LCF Georgia) and GALEO, alongside key community partners.Latino Day at the Capitol brings together community members, nonprofit organizations, and elected officials to celebrate the cultural contributions, achievements, and growing civic influence of Latinos across Georgia. With more than 200 community members and organizers participating each year, the event has become one of the most significant convenings for Latino advocacy and representation at the state level.The 2026 event takes place at a critical moment, following Georgia’s most diverse Legislative Session to date. This milestone underscores the continued importance of meaningful representation, civic participation, and advocacy to advance the needs and priorities of Latino communities statewide. Latino Day at the Capitol will serve as both a celebration of community strength and a platform to highlight the collective power Latinos hold in shaping Georgia’s future.- What: Fourth Annual Latino Day at the Capitol- When: February 5th, 2026 | Event begins at 10:00 AM | Press Conference at 12:30 PM- Where: Georgia State Capitol and Liberty Plaza (206 Washington St SW, Atlanta, GA 30334)- Who: Co-hosted by LCF Georgia and GALEO, with participation from community partners across the state- RSVP: lcfga.info/LDAC2026Community partners:● We Love Buford Highway● CASA● Los Niños Primero● Poder Latinx● Migrant Equity South East (MESE)● Manifesting Wellness● Latinx Disability Association● La Amistad● Lambda Theta Phi Latin Fraternity, INC - Georgia Chapter● Grow Initiative Georgia● GRACIAS ATL● Common Cause GeorgiaThe list of partners is growing and in progress.The event will offer attendees opportunities to engage directly with Latino leaders, advocacy organizations, and elected officials from across Georgia. Participants will have access to educational resources, advocacy materials, and unique networking opportunities with policymakers and legislative leaders.Media Inquiries:For interview opportunities or additional information, please contact:Daniela Racines – Daniela@LCFGeorgia.orgIssy Jiménez – gjimenez@galeo.orgFor more information:Jean-Luc Rivera – Jean-Luc@LCFGeorgia.orgJerry Gonzalez – jerry@Galeo.org###About LCF GeorgiaLCF Georgia is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a membership of 23 Latino community groups across Georgia. Together, the groups work and invest to accelerate positive change in Georgia through advancing democracy, building community, and expanding economic opportunity. We are committed to help build a Georgia which is both the premier place to do business, work, study, raise families, and thrive. www.LCFGeorgia.org – (470) 519-0783About GALEOGALEO is a non-profit organization based in Atlanta, Georgia, founded in 2003. GALEO strives for a better Georgia where the Latino population is engaged and building community, their contributions are respected, and policy measures reflect their values. www.galeo.org – (678) 691-1086

