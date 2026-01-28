New Health Book Edition Launched by The Westie Foundation of America

Newly released Westie Health Book by Westie Foundation and University of Georgia Veterinary Westie Foundation of America, https://www.westiefoundation.org

Free download: new edition explains common canine health problems, helps recognize them, shares what to do about them

With three new chapters on topics of great importance to the health of canines, and the Westie breed in particular, I think this is our best edition yet.” — Kay McGuire, DVM, VP, Health, Westie Foundation of America, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Westie Foundation of America, Inc. (WFA), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the health and well-being of the West Highland White Terrier breed, also known as “Westies”, announces the launch of its newest edition of The Westie Health Book , produced by the WFA in collaboration with The University of Georgia School of Veterinary Medicine. Available by FREE full book download or download by individual chapters. Hard copies are available for $37 each or 3 for $100. To download or order, visit https://westiefoundation.org/westie-health-ebook “This new edition of The Westie Health Book is full of helpful and reliable information Westie owners should have at their fingertips,” said Kay McGuire, DVM, VP of Health for the WFA. “With three new chapters on topics of great importance to the health of canines, and the Westie breed in particular, I think this is our best edition yet.”The three new chapters address obesity, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (a condition in which digestive enzymes are lacking or reduced in the pancreas), and a significantly expanded section on cancer.In addition, chapters have been updated from previous versions, including topics such as diet, pet safety, and medical conditions that may occur in the breed.A full list of topics covered in the 131-page publication (*Indicates a new topic section or chapter):• Diet• Skin conditions• Safety• Aggression• Breeding, spaying and neutering• Common conditions of Westies• Complementary and alternative medicine• Sections related to specific diseases including:o Cancer (*expanded section)o Respiratory System (including Pulmonary Fibrosis / Westie Lung Disease)o Integumentary System (Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis)o Musculoskeletal System (Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease, Craniomandibular Osteopathy, Luxation of the Patella)o Endocrine System (Addison’s Disease, Diabetes Mellitus, Cushing’s Disease)o Digestive System (*Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency, *Obesity, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Copper Toxicity in the Canine Liver)o Nervous System (White Shaker Disease Syndrome)o Special Senses (Juvenile Cataracts, Keratoconjunctivitis sicca)“The WFA is focused on leading and supporting research into the health conditions of the Westie and because of that focus, WFA has seen our commitment lead to measurable improvements in the lives of Westies,” McGuire said.Visit the WFA website to learn more and to download or order hard copies of the book at https://westiefoundation.org/westie-health-ebook To make a tax-deductible donation to support efforts to improve the lives of Westies and other canines, donate at: https://www.westiefoundation.org/donate About The Westie Foundation of America, Inc.The Westie Foundation of America, Inc. is a non-profit organization recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)3 organization. The WFA mission is to provide financial aid and other support for the medical research to benefit the health and quality of life of West Highland White Terriers, and to develop and communicate information regarding the health care, breeding, and quality of life of Westies to Westie owners, Westie breeders, and veterinarians.Visit https: www.westiefoundation.org to learn more.

