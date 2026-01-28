NFF and the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Launch Multi-Year Initiative to Support Local Nonprofits

Nonprofit Finance Fund logo

Metro Atlanta Nonprofit Sector Sustainability Fund Will Include Financial Resources and Consulting to Help Nonprofits Providing Essential Services

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) and the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta (CFGA) are embarking on a comprehensive effort to boost the financial strength of the nonprofits that educate, feed, house, enrich, and otherwise serve Greater Atlanta communities. The multi-year initiative will include unrestricted operating support, financial strategy and budgeting workshops, and consulting led by NFF’s team for a cohort of Atlanta-area nonprofits. The initiative will also include an online resource hub, publicly available to the community, with tools designed and field-tested by NFF and other consulting partners to help nonprofits align financial plans with mission goals.“Atlanta’s nonprofits are facing decreased public funding, rising costs and a growing demand for services,” said Amy Clarke, Director of Community Impact & Systems at CFGA. “NFF has decades of experience helping nonprofits navigate financial challenges so they can continue to be a source of strength and stability, meeting vital needs in all our communities.”Metro Atlanta nonprofits with operating budgets of under $2 million are eligible to apply for the Nonprofit Sector Sustainability Fund on CFGA’s website through February 27; awards include $50,000 per year for two years and financial consulting with NFF.“Nonprofits are responding to evolving community needs and government funding cutbacks with characteristic resilience and creativity,” said Dorothy Jones, Vice President of Consulting at NFF. “It is crucial for foundation partners to step up and make investments that preserve nonprofits’ ability to continue as powerhouse service providers, employers, and neighborhood resources. We are honored to partner with CFGA to support community nonprofits.”The multi-year partnership will include:• An online resource hub with free information, tools, and financial templates available for all local nonprofits• Open workshops led by NFF experts on topics including: budgeting; scenario planning; financial myth-busting; mergers and alliances; financial storytelling, and more• Convenings for grantees of this initiative focused on building financial leadership and a community of mutual aid• Consulting engagements for grantees that offer collaborative learning and deeper dives into strategic financeNFF’s recent work in Georgia includes a new analysis of 2025 survey data based on the responses of more than 300 nonprofit leaders. Many Georgia nonprofits are experiencing financial health challenges; in 2024, over two-thirds (38%) of survey respondents experienced operating budget deficits. A majority (56%) had three months or less of cash on hand, leaving little room to respond to emergencies and pursue new opportunities. Georgia’s nonprofits are preparing for the future by diversifying funding sources, shoring up their operations, strengthening their community engagement and advocacy efforts, and building cross-sector partnerships.“Nonprofit leaders are known for their hustle, heart, know-how, and ability to draw on lived experience for community benefit. But they aren’t magicians,” said Jones. “We look forward to backing Atlanta’s nonprofits with financial planning and analysis that will help them clarify needs, fuel support, and make tough decisions.”About Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF)Nonprofit Finance Fund(NFF) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. Since 1980, we’ve helped organizations access the money and resources they need to realize their communities’ aspirations. Alongside others, we’re working to build community wealth and well-being and put affordable housing, essential services, quality jobs, and excellent education within reach of more people. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/ About CFGAThe Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta inspires and leads the Atlanta region toward equity and shared prosperity for all who call it home. TogetherATL is the Foundation’s strategic ethos, working through a collaborative approach with community stakeholders, donors, institutional funders, nonprofits and others to consistently examine complex challenges the region faces and create solutions that build a thriving region. Started in 1951, and now in the top 15 of the largest community foundations nationally, it shepherds approximately $1.6 billion in current assets, while simultaneously raising and deploying more than $190 million annually to thousands of nonprofit organizations. Under the leadership of Frank Fernandez and a symphony of influential board members, with support from over 800 donors and institutional and corporate partners, the Foundation is Atlanta’s first stop and prime resource for community-based philanthropy.For more information visit: cfgreateratlanta.org or connect with the Foundation via Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.Contact: Tricia McKennaEmail: press@nff.org

