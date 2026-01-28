FrogData joins FordDirect to Strengthen Dealership Service Operations on The Shop for Ford and Lincoln Dealers

FrogData’s FixedOps Solutions Suite, which includes FixedOps Mojo and FixedOps Velocity, is now available to Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers on The Shop

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FrogData www.frogdata.com ), an automotive data and analytics company focused on dealership Fixed Operations performance and service marketing, announced it has partnered with FordDirect , a joint venture between Ford dealers, Lincoln retailers and Ford Motor Company, to join the e-commerce platform for dealer solutions called The Shop The Shop is a curated online shopping experience designed for dealers to meet the challenges of operating in the evolving retail automotive business landscape beyond the products and services that FordDirect already provides to dealers. The Shop, powered by FordDirect, provides dealers with access to vetted vendors, like FrogData, that include pre-negotiated prices for products and services that dealerships need.FrogData’s FixedOps Solutions Suite, which includes FixedOps Mojo and FixedOps Velocity, is now available to Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers and any dealership group that includes a Ford or Lincoln store. FixedOps Mojo is a Service Operations Intelligence Platform that uses AI and advanced data analytics to deliver instant analysis and prioritized action items for service managers. The platform helps dealers increase Effective Labor Rate (ELR), reduce profit leakage and optimize service menus, enabling faster, more informed decision-making across daily service operations.FixedOps Velocity is a Hyperlocal service marketing program designed to help franchise dealers retain post-warranty customers and compete effectively with independent repair shops. The program strengthens local digital visibility through targeted SEO and advertising, reinforces OEM service advantages and helps dealers protect high-margin customer-pay service revenue.“Being selected as a partner on The Shop by FordDirect is an important milestone for FrogData,” said Tej Soni, CEO of FrogData. “Fixed Operations is the backbone of dealership profitability. With FixedOps Mojo, we deliver instant intelligence and clear actions to service managers, and with FixedOps Velocity, we help dealers retain customers and protect service revenue beyond the warranty period. Together, our FixedOps Solutions Suite enables better decisions, stronger performance and long-term customer retention.”FordDirect recognizes that dealerships face an increasing demand for day-to-day resources, including meeting customer expectations, complying with regulations, managing employees, updating technology and planning sales events. The Shop is designed to create more efficiencies and cost savings so that dealerships can focus on core activities.“FrogData will now help Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers spend more time doing what they do best while also supporting FordDirect’s mission as a trusted partner and resource to find the best vendors in the market for all of their needs,” explained Chris Thornton, FordDirect CEO.About FrogDataFrogData ( www.frogdata.com ) is an automotive data and analytics company specializing in Fixed Operations performance and service marketing. Its solutions help dealerships improve profitability, operational discipline, and customer retention by transforming repair order pricing and market data into actionable insights for service managers and dealer leadership.About FordDirectFordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics, and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks. Learn more about The Shop at https://www.theshop.com . Learn more about FordDirect at https://www.forddirect.com/ For more information, Contact:FrogData Communicationsmarcom@frogdata.com

