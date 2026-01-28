Gonzalo Sanchez Sentenced for Role in Death of Lincoln Peratrovich

January 27, 2026

(Klawock, AK) â€“ Yesterday, Superior Court Judge Daniel Doty sentenced 20-year-old Gonzalo Sanchez to 30 years of jail with 10.5 years suspended for his role in the home invasion and death of 80-year-old Lincoln â€œBingoâ€ Peratrovich. Pursuant to an agreement with the State to resolve the case without trial, Sanchez pled to both Manslaughter and Burglary in the First Degree.

In March of 2023, inflammatory accusations against Peratrovich were shared on social media. Following this, Peratrovich was assaulted by Moses Blanchard, Blaise Dilts, and Gonzalo Sanchez, at his home in Klawock. Peratrovich died as a result of his injuries.

The State argued at the sentencing that while an aggravated sentence was appropriate for Sanchez for his role in the brutal crime, the resolution also reflects that Sanchez was younger and had a lesser role than the other two co-defendants. Sanchez was the last of the co-defendants to be sentenced, as Moses Blanchard and Blaise Dilts were each sentenced for Murder in the Second Degree last year.Â

This case was investigated by Adam Hawkins and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Alaska State Troopers, Craig Police Department, and Village Public Safety Officers. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary of the Juneau District Attorneyâ€™s office, Assistant Attorney General Kate Tallmadge of the Criminal Division Central Office, and paralegal Lisa Dial and legal assistant Melody Galeon of the Ketchikan District Attorneyâ€™s Office.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.