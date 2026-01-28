John James Sentenced to Serve 7.5 Years for Felony Assault and DUI

January 27, 2026

(Klawock, AK) â€“ On January 26, 2026, John James, of Prince of Wales, was sentenced to serve 7.5 years for Felony Assault, DUI, and Misconduct involving Weapons in the Fourth Degree, following his conviction at trial on Sept. 26, 2025.

The allegations stemmed from a traffic accident near Klawock on Nov. 28, 2023. James swerved into the oncoming lane and struck another vehicle carrying a mother and her infant daughter.

Judge Daniel Doty sentenced James to 11 years, with 4 years suspended, for Assault in the First Degree for the injuries suffered by the mother, 3 months flat consecutive for Assault in the Third Degree for the injury suffered by the child, and 3 months consecutive for Driving Under the Influence and Misconduct involving Weapons in the Fourth Degree. This is a composite sentence of 11 years and 6 months, with 4 years suspended, with a probation period of 5 years.

James, prior to sentencing, had requested Judge Doty to refer the case to a Three-Judge Panel, arguing that he had â€œextraordinary potentialâ€ for rehabilitation, that he had exhibited â€œexemplaryâ€ conduct after being charged, and that leniency was warranted due to his injuries from the accident. Judge Doty denied the request for referral to a Three-Judge Panel, finding that James had not established â€œextraordinary potentialâ€ for rehabilitation, that he had not established â€œexemplaryâ€ conduct after being charged, and that it would be unjust to mitigate his sentence based on injuries caused by his Â conduct. Judge Doty emphasized community condemnation, and the significant injuries to the mother as reasons for the sentence.

The case was primarily investigated by Lt. Robert Jensen of the Alaska State Troopers.

Assistant District Attorney Jackson Willard prosecuted the case. Paralegal Lisa Dial and Law Office Assistant Melody Galeon assisted with the trial.

# # #

