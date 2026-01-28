The Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards partner with the Library of Mistakes for Best Book awards

The MAIAs and Library of Mistakes team up for Best Book

Well, we hope it’s not a mistake anyway.” — David Clarke CFA, CEO of Didasko Education, the charity behind the Library

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards (MAIAs) have announced a new partnership with the Library of Mistakes, which will co-judge the Best Book category for this year’s awards.

The collaboration brings together the only global awards body celebrating work building financial literacy with an internationally respected institution dedicated to financial thinking, economic history, and decision-making. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving public understanding of money through serious, accessible, and well-researched writing.

Books submitted to the Best Book category will be assessed by a combined judging panel drawn from the MAIAs judging panel and the Library of Mistakes’ expert network. Judges will consider clarity, originality and real-world impact, recognising work that not only explains money well, but helps valuable ideas reach new audiences.

By working together, the MAIAs and the Library of Mistakes aim to raise the bar for financial literacy publishing, spotlighting books that inform, challenge assumptions, and stand the test of time.

Michael Gilmore, cofounder of the MAIAs, said: “We are overjoyed to partner with the Library of Mistakes, as we’re huge fans of their unpretentious and engaging work spreading serious analysis of financial history all over the world.”

David Clarke CFA, CEO of Didasko Education, the charity behind the Library, said: “Well, we hope it’s not a mistake anyway.”

Submissions to the MAIAs Best Book category are now open at enter.maiawards.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.