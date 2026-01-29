OpenJobs AI Announces Launch of Mira, AI-Powered Hiring Agent, Opening Beta Access for Hiring Managers and Recruiters

OpenJobs AI | AI-Powered Hiring Agent

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenJobs AI today announced the soft launch of Mira, its AI-powered hiring agent, opening beta access for hiring managers and recruiters who need to fill critical roles faster and with better qualified candidates in an increasingly competitive talent market.Hiring teams are facing longer time-to-hire, limited internal recruiting resources, and growing pressure to deliver results quickly; OpenJobs AI built Mira, a new approach to candidate sourcing and qualification. Mira automates the most time consuming parts of hiring, helping teams move from open role to qualified candidates in days rather than weeks.Early customer usage shows that OpenJobs AI can reduce time-to-hire from an industry average of roughly 45 days to as few as 7 days, while evaluating candidates from a pool up to 300 times larger than traditional manual sourcing methods. By handling sourcing, outreach, and initial qualification, Mira frees hiring managers and recruiters to focus on interviews, evaluation, and decision-making instead of repetitive search and follow-up.Unlike legacy recruiting tools that rely heavily on keyword matching or recruiter availability, OpenJobs AI analyzes role requirements and candidates signals to surface stronger matches and personalize outreach at scale. Early users are seeing higher response rates and faster pipeline momentum, and improved progress on filling hard-to-fill roles.“Hiring teams are being asked to do more with less, and the existing tools simply haven’t kept up,” said Kin Fu, Founder and CEO of OpenJobs AI. “We built Mira to remove the friction and guesswork from sourcing by using AI to surface better-qualified candidates faster. This beta lets us partner closely with hiring managers and recruiters to shape a more efficient, modern hiring experience.”OpenJobs AI has opened the beta to hiring managers and recruiters at growth-stage and mid-market companies in the U.S. Participants receive beta access to Mira, hands-on onboarding, and the opportunity to provide direct feedback that will influence future product development.As companies rapidly adopt AI across business functions, OpenJobs AI focuses on applying it where it delivers practical value: shortening hiring timelines, improving candidate quality, and reducing friction for both hiring managers and recruiting teams.Hiring managers and recruiters interested in joining the beta can learn more and sign up at https://www.openjobs-ai.com About OpenJobs AIOpenJobs AI is an AI-powered hiring platform built for sourcers, recruiters, and hiring managers. By automating time-intensive sourcing and outreach work, OpenJobs AI helps teams identify better-matched candidates and engage them more effectively. The platform enables hiring teams to reduce recruitment timelines by up to 80 percent and significantly improve outreach efficiency, while keeping human judgment and decision-making at the center of the hiring process.

