InnoVision Marketing Group Leaders Recognized as Top Industry Influencers in Advertising, PR & Marketing for 2026

As the anti-agency®, IMG stands apart by rejecting conventional agency norms in favor of an approach centered on extraordinary service, authentic client relationships and strategic execution.

We keep our strategies rooted in curiosity and creativity. By pushing boundaries and always considering what’s next, we’re finding ways to tell brand stories that I’m incredibly proud of.” — Giselle Campos, Sr. Vice President/Sr. Creative Director of IMG

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnoVision Marketing Group (IMG) is proud to announce that four of its senior leaders have been recognized among the Leaders of Influence in Advertising, PR & Marketing for 2026 by the San Diego Business Journal. This distinguished honor celebrates CEO/Executive Creative Director Ric Militi, Sr. Vice President/Sr. Creative Director Giselle Campos, Sr. Vice President/General Manager Alanna Markey and Vice President of Public Relations Karla Nafarrate for their outstanding leadership, strategic innovation and impact in the industry.This recognition underscores IMG's expertise in marketing, advertising and public relations, highlighting the agency's ability to develop dynamic, results-driven campaigns that make a lasting impact across various industries. IMG is proud to partner with local and national clients such as Valley View Casino & Hotel, Palomar Health, Herman Law, Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, San Diego Mojo and Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, among many others.IMG was also recently recognized as one of Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for 2025, a testament to the agency’s tenacity, creativity and relentless drive. With a tireless work ethic, strong sense of urgency and unwavering dedication to its clients, IMG ensures that every brand it serves receives innovative strategies and creative solutions tailored to their success. By embracing a culture of collaboration, creativity and integrity, IMG continues to build lasting partnerships while delivering exceptional marketing solutions that drive growth and elevate brand presence.As the anti-agency, IMG stands apart by rejecting conventional agency norms in favor of an approach centered on extraordinary service, authentic client relationships and strategic execution. This philosophy has led to award-winning marketing strategies that enhance brand recognition, drive consumer engagement and foster brand loyalty.“IMG is building something truly special,” said Alanna Markey. “Our campaigns and services use the latest strategies and cutting-edge technologies and pair them with collaboration and extraordinary communication. That’s how we deliver results, and we are watching those tactics transform the way our clients view marketing. This honor is a testament to IMG constantly evolving.”IMG’s leadership team operates as a unified force, seamlessly integrating a comprehensive suite of services, including branding, creative direction, traditional and digital media, web development, public relations, video production, talent and casting, reputation management and global franchising and marketing. This holistic approach ensures the development of impactful in-house campaigns that drive results and maintain brand integrity.Ric Militi, Giselle Campos and Alanna Markey collectively lead the agency’s strategic, creative and operational vision, overseeing IMG’s multifaceted approach. Together, they ensure every project aligns with the client’s brand identity and market positioning. Nafarrate spearheads IMG’s award-winning public relations department, ensuring IMG’s campaigns effectively reach and resonate with the intended audiences.“We keep our strategies rooted in curiosity and creativity,” said Campos. “By pushing boundaries and always considering what’s next, we’re finding ways to tell brand stories that I’m incredibly proud of.”“I am honored to be included among three well-deserving IMG team members, but this achievement truly belongs to our entire team,” shared Militi. “What we are building is the result of a deep bench of talented, committed professionals who show up every day, challenge each other, and play their roles at a very high level. We have many superstars across the IMG roster, and every single one of them contributes to our success today and the momentum we are building for the future. I am incredibly proud to lead this team and grateful for what we are creating together.”Through bold storytelling, strategic execution and relentless innovation, IMG continues to redefine industry standards. This recognition reaffirms the agency’s leadership and celebrates the dedicated team driving its success.To learn more about IMG, visit InnoVisionMarketingGroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.