Funny is Funny No Matter The Runtime: NYCFF Categories, Including the First-Ever Shorty Shorts Category

New York Comedy Film Festival Feb 15-22, 2026

Timing is central to comedy and the NYCFF Shorty Shorts takes that idea to the extreme.” — Jess Domain, NYCFF Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Comedy Film Festival (NYCFF), a new festival celebrating comedy as an art form and cultural force, today announced categories for the inaugural event, taking place February 15-22 at Asylum NYC and the Baruch College Performing Arts Center. Designed to reflect how comedy is created, consumed and shared today, the festival’s five categories span formats ranging from full-length features to the first-ever competitive category for films under four minutes.At a time when comedy lives everywhere, from theaters and televisions to phones and apps, NYCFF’s categories embrace the idea that if it’s funny, it belongs in the festival. Each category will be celebrated with awards at the conclusion of the weeklong festival.Laughs come in many forms, and the inaugural NYCFF celebrates them across five distinct categories:▪︎ Feature Films: Full-length comedies that earn every minute of their runtime, balancing big laughs with big ideas. This year’s sections include “Sentimental Value,” which has been nominated for nine Oscars, including Best Picture, ““You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution…,” and the New York premiere of “Meet the Barbarians,” about a town that unanimously decided to accept Ukrainian refugees in exchange for government subsidies, but instead see Syrian migrants which causes conflict.▪︎ Docs and Mocks: Real stories, fake stories and the very funny space in between, this category spotlights documentaries and mockumentaries that explore comedy, comedians and the absurd, including “André Is An Idiot,” “Oh Yeah!,” the North American premiere of “Invasion of Qatar” and “Townie,” the East Coast premiere of “Before We Get Started,” and the New York premiere of “Leave Them Wanting Less.”▪︎ TV/Episodics: Binge-worthy comedy episodes made for the small screen and delivering laughs on the big screen during the festival, including the world premieres of “How We Grieve,” “Livvie Grace’s Bad Bitch Bucket List” and “Matched,” as well as the New York premieres of “Gumshoes” and “Noble Homes".▪︎ Shorts: Comedies that pack a punch in under 40 minutes, curated into 8 themed programs: “A Taste of Dread,” “She Rules,” “It Takes Two,” “Go Global,” “OuttaThis World,” “Night Cap,” “Punch the Clock” and “No Guts, No Glory”. These collections include actress Aimee Garcia’s “Aimee Comes First,” the world premiere of Bo Webb’s “Un-Dead,” and the U.S. premiere of Iranian filmmaker Amir Ali Moftakhari’s “Darling, I Hope You Will Never Forget My Face".▪︎ Shorty Shorts: Blink and you’ll miss them, less than four-minute features that pack big laughs into small runtimes, including Andrew Bourne’s “These Moms Are Cooler Than Me,” Leo Gabriel’s “Lil Privilege,” and “The Substance… For Men,” a Demi Moore-approved parody of her 2024 body horror film “The Substance.”“Comedy comes in all shapes and sizes, and our categories reflect the incredible range of how funny stories are told,” said NYCFF Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Bob Melley. “By creating categories that span everything from seconds to hours, we’re embracing great humor in every format without judging anyone’s attention span. Comedy is constantly evolving and these categories are our way of celebrating the full spectrum of how audiences love to laugh.”The creation of the Shorty Shorts category marks the first time any film festival has created a dedicated category for films under four minutes, spotlighting fast, fearless and wildly creative comedic storytelling. The category reflects how many audiences consume comedy today with quick hits, bold concepts and jokes that land faster than your group text reply. This brand new, ultra-short category finally ends the centuries-long debate about whether size matters.“Timing is central to comedy and the NYCFF Shorty Shorts takes that idea to the extreme,” said NYCFF Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer Jess Domain. “Some of the smartest, funniest comedy being made right now happens in a matter of moments and we wanted to give these sharp, quick-witted creators a proper spotlight – even if it’s a very short one!”Awards will be selected by an esteemed NYCFF jury, recognizing originality, voice and execution. Across all five categories, NYCFF will showcase more than 75 films from established and emerging filmmakers during the weeklong festival. Audiences can be a part of the inaugural New York Comedy Film Festival bypurchasing festival passes and tickets at www.comedyfilmfestivals.com/tickets . Life is short, and some of these films are even shorter, so don’t miss out!The full schedule is available at www.comedyfilmfestivals.com/program . Media can request festival credentials and reserve screenings by contacting NYCFF@elevatecom.com.ABOUT THE NEW YORK COMEDY FILM FESTIVALThe New York Comedy Film Festival (NYCFF) is a film festival entirely dedicated to celebrating comedy in film, spotlighting the full spectrum of humor — from features and documentaries to shorts and episodic storytelling. The inaugural 2026 edition will showcase more than 70 films from established and emerging filmmakers, honoring comedy as both an art form and a cultural force. Screenings and events will take place across New York City, bringing filmmakers and audiences together for a week of films, conversations, and special events. To learn more, please visit www.comedyfilmfestivals.com

