WDE Seeks Partners to Deliver Meals to Wyoming Children This Summer

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) is excited to announce the kickoff of the 2026 Wyoming Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Additional locations are needed to support this critical program. Non-profit organizations can confirm eligibility and apply by visiting the WDE website.

For more than two decades, the SFSP has helped meet a real need for Wyoming families when school is out,” said State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder. “By working with strong local partners, we are honoring the Wyoming way, keeping decisions close to home and ensuring kids have the support they need to succeed.

The SFSP is a federally funded, state-administered program that reimburses non-profit providers who serve free, healthy meals to children and teens during the summer months when school is not in session. This initiative is crucial in bridging the nutrition gap for many children who rely on school meals during the academic year.

The WDE is committed to ensuring that every child has access to nutritious meals throughout the year. We are grateful for the support of our local partners and look forward to another successful summer of feeding Wyoming’s youth.

When published in print, you must include the USDA Non-discrimination Statement or link to it when published online.

Media Contact:

Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer

307-777-2053

linda.finnerty@wyo.gov