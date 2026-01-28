Brooks Plumbing Services Offers Expert Tips to Protect Pipes as Colder Weather Approaches

MANDEVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With even colder temperatures expected this weekend in Southeast Louisiana, Brooks Plumbing Services is urging homeowners to take simple precautions now to prevent frozen or burst pipes.Brooks Plumbing’s owner, Jonathan Jordan, was recently featured on FOX 8 where he shared expert advice for local residents. “It just hasn’t been cold enough for a long-enough period,” Jordan said, explaining that many customers have already taken steps like wrapping exposed pipes, covering hose bibs, and keeping water flowing at night to protect plumbing systems.Jordan advised, “Even on a tankless water heater, you can run it about the size of a lead in a pencil. … Do it on the cold side too at the furthest fixtures. That’s the most foolproof way to keep something from busting.”With colder weather expected to intensify, Brooks Plumbing stresses the importance of preparation. Outside pipes exposed to wind or cold should be insulated and homeowners should locate their shut-off valves ahead of time so they’re ready in case of an emergency.Brooks Plumbing also recommends:Allowing a slow, continuous drip of water during freezesWrapping outdoor pipes and hose connectionsKnowing where your main water shut-off valve is located“Taking these simple steps now can save homeowners from costly repairs later,” said Jordan.Brooks Plumbing Services proudly serves homeowners throughout St. Tammany Parish , providing emergency plumbing repairs, pipe repair and replacement, water heater service, drain cleaning, and more.

