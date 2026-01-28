In Final State of the State, Governor Mills Unveils Affordability Agenda & Pledges to Defend Maine People Against Abuses of Trump Administration

Governor Mills unveils proposal to deliver $300 relief checks, build more housing, and continue free community college and tells the Trump Administration: "if you seek to harm Maine people, you will have to go through me first."

In her final State of the State Address tonight, Governor Janet Mills declared that "despite our challenges, I believe the state of our state is strong."

Taking direct aim at those challenges, and the Trump Administration policies that are making them worse, the Governor unveiled an Affordability Agenda designed to deliver immediate financial relief and long-term economic stability to Maine people.

"One of the biggest obstacles for many people today -- whether a new college graduate, a young parent, or an older person on fixed income -- is the high cost of living," said Governor Janet Mills. "From health care, housing and utilities to the price of a pickup truck, groceries and life-saving medications, costs are too high -- and Maine people, like millions of people across the country, are feeling it. Tonight, I propose that we do something about it."

The Governor's Affordability Agenda specifically includes: 1) $300 Affordability Relief checks to 725,000 Maine people to provide a measure of financial relief, similar in approach to previous relief checks distributed by her Administration; 2) a $70 million "American Dream" housing initiative to build more affordable homes for more Maine people and bring down the record high housing prices, and; 3) to make her nationally-recognized free community college program permanent to ensure that the cost of the pathway to a good-paying career in Maine will never increase for kids seeking higher education.

More information on the Governor's Affordability Agenda is attached (PDF).

In her Address, the Governor also spoke to the surge of Federal law enforcement in Maine, reiterating that Maine will not be intimidated and will not be silenced.

"And to anyone outside these halls, including any Federal officials," the Governor said, "if you seek to harm Maine people, you will have to go through me first."

The Governor sounded the alarm over the future of Democracy, warning that we are "at a dangerous moment in our history -- a moment where the very idea of America is in peril" because the Federal government is using "its immense power to intimidate, to punish, and to silence those who dare to criticize or question it."

"For those who may be unconcerned by the Federal government's abuses of today, I only ask you to consider this -- what happens when the Federal government finds you to be the problem tomorrow?" she continued. "This is not partisan. This is not about whether you are a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent. This is not about whether you live in a blue state, a red state, or a purple state -- a city, a suburb, or a small rural town. It is about Margaret Chase Smith's Principles of Americanism -- it is about the very essence of America and the fundamental tenet that here power comes from the people, here the rule of law reigns, here everyone is treated equally under the law, and here we have no kings."

Despite this, the Governor said she has hope because "when the dawn seems furthest away, one star hangs in the night sky whose light keeps us from stumbling in the darkness. That North Star will always help us find our way home. And that North Star is the people of Maine."

In her Address, the Governor also:

Called for universal health care , saying, "And what health care really needs in this country right now is not a series of bandaids, it needs major surgery. Each individual state cannot, and should not, be left alone to grapple with this national crisis. Because health care is a human right. It is time for the Federal government to take its head out of the sand and address the crisis of health care head on. Nothing short of universal health care is acceptable."

, saying, "And what health care really needs in this country right now is not a series of bandaids, it needs major surgery. Each individual state cannot, and should not, be left alone to grapple with this national crisis. Because health care is a human right. It is time for the Federal government to take its head out of the sand and address the crisis of health care head on. Nothing short of universal health care is acceptable." Announced a proposal to ban cell phones in schools : "We know that social media can be disruptive to the school day and to the mental health of young people. So it's time to get cellphones out of our classrooms. Tonight, I propose that we enact a statewide ban on cellphone use during the school day -- from bell to bell -- to reduce distraction and disruption and to keep children's attention on learning. When cell phones are removed from classrooms, research shows that student performance improves, test scores improve, behavior improves, attendance improves, and social dynamics improve."

: "We know that social media can be disruptive to the school day and to the mental health of young people. So it's time to get cellphones out of our classrooms. Tonight, I propose that we enact a statewide ban on cellphone use during the school day -- from bell to bell -- to reduce distraction and disruption and to keep children's attention on learning. When cell phones are removed from classrooms, research shows that student performance improves, test scores improve, behavior improves, attendance improves, and social dynamics improve." Called for Maine to continue to diversify its energy sources to address high energy prices: "What Maine needs to do is to keep diversifying our energy sources by welcoming more clean energy onto the grid in order to offset natural gas. That is why we are procuring more cost-effective clean energy, like wind and solar here in Maine, and hydro from Canada, while pursuing energy storage as well. At the same time, Efficiency Maine Trust and my energy department will be making available millions of dollars in rebates for high efficiency water heaters as well as heat pumps, and for weatherization and other energy upgrades -- because, after all, the best dollar saved on electricity is the one not spent."

The Governor's supplemental budget, which will not include any tax increases, will be released within the next few weeks.

In addition to the proposals announced tonight, the Governor has said the supplemental will include funding for safety enhancements on Maine school buses following the tragic deaths of two Maine children last year; funding for reproductive health care service providers in Maine after significant cuts by the Trump Administration; and funding to implement the Red Flag law approved by Maine voters in November 2025.

A complete copy of the Governor's State of the State Address, as prepared for delivery, is attached (PDF).