Farmington Hills Buyer Agent Laura Degiovanni Receives Wolverine Savings Award for Exceptional Home Buyer Advocacy

Farmington Hills, Michigan buyer agent recognized for structural due diligence, sewer line risk mitigation, and shared well system expertise

“Laura’s work on this Farmington Hills purchase demonstrates exactly what a true buyer agent should do,” said Jon Boyd, broker of The Home Buyer’s Agent of Ann Arbor.” — Jon Boyd

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, MI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Degiovanni, a respected Farmington Hills buyer agent with The Home Buyer’s Agent of Ann Arbor, has received a Wolverine Savings Award from the National Home Buyers Association for her work protecting a home buyer during a technically complex Farmington Hills home purchase.

The Wolverine Savings Award recognizes buyer agents who deliver measurable financial savings and risk reduction for home buyers through advanced due diligence, expert coordination, and buyer-first advocacy. In this Farmington Hills transaction, Degiovanni’s work involved managing multiple layers of risk, including structural inspection concerns, sewer line complications, and the added complexity of a neighborhood served by a common well system.

Rather than relying solely on a standard home inspection, Degiovanni coordinated specialized evaluations to assess potential structural conditions and sewer infrastructure risks—two issues that can expose buyers to significant unexpected expenses. She also guided the buyer through the implications of shared well ownership, including maintenance obligations, long-term costs, and operational risks specific to common well systems.

“Laura’s work on this Farmington Hills purchase demonstrates exactly what a true buyer agent should do,” said Jon Boyd, broker of The Home Buyer’s Agent of Ann Arbor. “She identified risk early, brought in the right specialists, and helped the buyer fully understand the long-term implications of structural issues, sewer lines, and the shared well system. That diligence helps to protect our client from serious financial exposure.”

This award adds to Degiovanni’s long history of buyer advocacy. She previously received a Wolverine Savings Award, reflecting a consistent commitment to thorough property evaluation and informed decision-making on behalf of home buyers.

The Home Buyer’s Agent of Ann Arbor is an exclusive buyer agency and, as such, never lists homes and represents only buyers. This structure eliminates most of the conflicts of interest and allows agents to focus entirely on negotiation, risk reduction, and client advocacy. It is one of the few real estate brokerages in Michigan that meets the stringent ethical requirements of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents. (NAEBA.Org)

The award comes from the National Home Buyers Association, which promotes homebuyer education and ethical, buyer-focused real estate representation nationwide.



About Laura Degiovanni

Laura Degiovanni is a senior buyer agent with The Home Buyer’s Agent of Ann Arbor and has built her career representing home buyers exclusively. She is known for her methodical approach, strong inspection coordination skills, and ability to help buyers evaluate structural, sewer, and infrastructure risks before committing to a purchase. Her work has been recognized multiple times with Savings Awards for protecting buyers and saving buyers money.

