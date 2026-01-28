California high court to clarify power of medical reviews in ongoing care

The California Supreme Court has agreed to review a pivotal appellate decision that could reshape how disputes over ongoing medical care are resolved in the state’s workers compensation system. In Illinois Midwest Insurance Agency v. Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board (Rodriguez), the 2nd District Court of Appeal held in November that utilization review and independent medical review are the exclusive mechanisms for determining the medical necessity of ongoing treatment, even when such care was previously authorized by an employer or insurer.

