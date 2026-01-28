Tark Thermal Solutions’ EFC2400 Natural Refrigerant Chiller Aligns with Latest EU F‑Gas Regulation

EFC2400 Eco-Friendly Chiller

ROSENHEIM, GERMANY, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Tark Thermal Solutions announces the EFC2400 R290 recirculating chiller.• The EFC2400 uses ultra-low-GWP natural refrigerant R290 to replace HFCs while maintaining high-reliability liquid cooling performance.• Supports OEMs facing the accelerated EU F-gas phase-down, including the target 80% HFC reduction by 2030.• Designed for sensitive electronics in medical, industrial, and analytical equipment.• Additional 1200 W and 4500 W models are planned for early 2026.• Compatible worldwide via universal 200–240 V, 50/60 Hz input.Tark Thermal Solutions, a leading global manufacturer of advanced thermal management solutions (formerly Laird Thermal Systems), announces that its EFC2400 natural refrigerant recirculating chiller is engineered to comply with the European Union’s latest F‑gas requirements under Regulation (EU) 2024/573 on fluorinated greenhouse gases. By replacing conventional HFC refrigerants with ultra‑low‑GWP natural R290, the EFC2400 delivers precise, high‑reliability liquid cooling for sensitive electronics and industrial systems while helping OEMs design equipment that remains viable under the EU’s accelerated F‑gas phase‑down timetable.The revised EU F-gas Regulation already in effect accelerates the phase‑down of high‑GWP hydrofluorocarbons calling for an 80% reduction in use by 2030, and it tightens rules for equipment that uses traditional F‑gases by prohibiting their use in certain refrigeration and air-conditioning equipment. These measures encourage the transition to natural and ultra‑low‑GWP refrigerants in refrigeration and comfort‑cooling equipment across industrial and commercial applications.At the core of the EFC2400 is a sealed R290 vapor‑compression circuit designed to deliver comparable cooling performance to legacy HFC systems but with a fraction of the global warming potential. The EFC2400 chiller, is a cost‑effective and reliable thermal‑management solution designed to remain compliant with foreseeable future regulations on refrigerant use. It targets cooling of sensitive electronics in medical, industrial, and analytical equipment where regulatory compliance and long‑term availability are key purchasing criteria. Additional models including 1200W and 4500W versions will be available in early 2026.Energy EfficiencyThe EFC2400 employs a variable‑speed compressor and matched control electronics to maintain a high coefficient of performance (COP) across partial‑load conditions. Dynamic speed modulation reduces input power, minimizes current inrush and lowers acoustic noise in applications where the heat load is not constant. This decreases indirect emissions from electricity consumption over the lifetime of the product. This efficiency focus complements the F‑gas policy objective of cutting overall climate impact from cooling systems, beyond just the refrigerant’s direct GWP.Global Deployment and ComplianceWith universal 200–240 V, 50/60 Hz input, the EFC2400 can operate worldwide, enabling OEMs and end users to specify a single, F‑gas‑aligned platform across EU and non‑EU markets. The “eco-friendly” and natural refrigerant-based EFC2400 supports customers that are preparing for upcoming phase‑outs and product bans under the EU F‑gas framework.“As the EU tightens the F‑gas regulation and moves the market away from fluorinated refrigerants, customers are looking for standard products that are both technically robust and aligned with this shift. The EFC2400 leverages nearly a decade of our experience in customer‑specific natural refrigerant systems and packages it into a standard, globally deployable R290 chiller that helps OEMs meet performance, uptime and sustainability objectives simultaneously.”– Greg Ducharme, Product Director, Tark Thermal SolutionsFor more information on the EFC Series of chillers , visit https://tark-solutions.com/products/liquid-cooling-systems/natural-refrigerant-chillers About Tark Thermal SolutionsTark Thermal Solutions designs, develops, and manufactures active thermal management solutions for demanding applications across global medical, industrial, transportation, telecommunications and data center markets. We manufacture one of the most diverse product portfolios in the industry, ranging from thermoelectric coolers and assemblies to temperature controllers, specialty pumps and liquid cooling systems. With unmatched thermal management expertise, our engineers use advanced thermal modeling and management techniques to solve complex heat and temperature control problems. By offering a broad range of design, prototyping and in-house testing capabilities, we partner closely with our customers across the entire product development lifecycle to reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. Our global design, manufacturing and support resources help customers shorten their product design cycle, maximize productivity, uptime, performance, and product quality. Tark Thermal Solutions is the optimum choice for standard or custom thermal solutions.Q1: What makes the EFC2400 compliant with Regulation (EU) 2024/573?A1: It uses natural R290 refrigerant with ultra-low GWP instead of HFCs, aligning with the EU’s accelerated phase-down and equipment restrictions.Q2: Why is R290 the refrigerant of choice for the EFC2400?A2: R290 is an ultra‑low‑GWP natural refrigerant that meets the latest EU F‑gas requirements while delivering cooling performance comparable to legacy HFC‑based systems, helping customers reduce direct climate impact without sacrificing reliability.Q3: Why is moving away from traditional HFC refrigerants important now?A3: The revised F‑gas rules call for steep reductions in the use of high‑GWP hydrofluorocarbons and ban them in several types of refrigeration and air‑conditioning equipment, making early adoption of natural and ultra‑low‑GWP alternatives critical for long‑term viability.Q4: Does the EFC2400 maintain performance comparable to HFC-based systems?A4: Yes. Its R290 vapor-compression circuit delivers performance similar to legacy HFC systems while dramatically reducing climate impact.Q5: Can F-gas compliant recirculating chillers be used globally.A5: Yes. With 200–240 V, 50/60 Hz input, the EFC2400 supports global markets and helps OEMs standardize on one natural-refrigerant cooling platform.

