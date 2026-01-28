Nutraland USA Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Dr. Douglas S. Kalman

Douglas S. Kalman, PhD, RD, FACN, FISSN

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraland USA Inc., a leading innovator in plant-based, science-backed dietary ingredients, today announced the appointment of Douglas S. Kalman, PhD, RD, FACN, FISSN to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). As a respected authority in clinical research, nutritional science, and regulatory affairs, Dr. Kalman brings decades of multidisciplinary experience spanning academia, sports performance, dietary supplements, and healthcare innovation.

Dr. Kalman currently serves as a Clinical Associate Professor in the Nutrition Department at Nova Southeastern University’s Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine, and is co-founder of Substantiation Sciences, a consultancy specializing in scientific substantiation and regulatory strategy. His career includes co-founding the International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN) and serving as Senior Vice President of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs for the Natural Products Association (NPA). Dr. Kalman has been involved in over 400 clinical trials and projects, published 100+ peer-reviewed manuscripts, authored multiple academic textbooks, and contributed meaningfully to research across food, beverage, dietary supplement, and pharmaceutical domains.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Kalman to Nutraland’s Scientific Advisory Board,” said Dr. Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG), Chief Scientific Officer at Nutraland USA. “His rare combination of clinical research expertise, regulatory insight, and real-world application aligns perfectly with Nutraland’s commitment to advancing science-led, plant-based innovation. Doug’s perspective will be invaluable as we expand our clinical portfolio and bring differentiated, evidence-supported ingredients to market.”

In addition to his academic and regulatory work, Dr. Kalman has been highly active in applied sports nutrition—supporting athletes across collegiate, professional, and Olympic levels—and continues to advise brands, researchers, and institutions on strategic scientific development.

“I’m honored to join Nutraland’s SAB and collaborate with a team that prioritizes scientific rigor, innovation, and responsible product development,” said Dr. Kalman. “The future of nutrition and supplementation is rooted in transparent evidence and credible outcomes, and Nutraland is committed to that standard. I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission and to advancing the science behind emerging ingredients.”

The appointment of Dr. Kalman reinforces Nutraland’s ongoing investment in clinical research, regulatory integrity, and scientific substantiation—areas that continue to guide its branded ingredient platforms.

For more information about Nutraland USA and its innovative ingredient solutions, visit https://nutralandusa.com/.



